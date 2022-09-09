Skip to main content
Watch the Trippy Music Video for Zeds Dead and Blanke's Heavy-Hitting Collab, "The Machines"

Will Smith can't save you from this menacing cyborg takeover akin to "I, Robot."

What a rise it's been for Blanke, who seems to be strapped into a rocketship to dance music superstardom.

The EDM.com Class of 2021 star has been on a flat-out rampage over the course of the past year, releasing a stunning seven-track EP and teaming up with the likes of Gryffin ("Colors"), Deathpact ("Mitosis") and many more. However, his latest collab is his biggest yet.

Blanke has now teamed up with Zeds Dead for "The Machines," a track that oozes with the industrial ferocity of a classic banger from the the iconic dubstep duo. But the pacing here is driven by Blanke, whose menacing midtempo sound slithers through an arrangement of 92 BPM.

All in all, it's a seamless integration of both of their stylistic approaches, and one that has been going off live. Check out a clip of Zeds Dead and Blanke performing the track live at Red Rocks:

The track's release also comes with a trippy audiovisual in the vein of I, Robot. But Will Smith is going to save you from this automaton takeover.

You can watch the video for "The Machines" below and stream the track here.

