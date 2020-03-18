Zeds Dead Release Chill Mix, Catching Z's Volume 3

During these times of social distancing and quarantining, Zeds Dead are back with a chill mix to stop restlessness in its tracks.

The duo just dropped their Catching Z's Volume 3 mix, giving fans an hour of music to chew on. As for the tracklist, well, we may have to wait a little bit longer for that. The duo have promised its release only after the mix hits 100k plays - which it is bound to do in the coming days.

The mix is being warmly welcomed by fans, especially in these uncertain times. It's been over three years since the previous Catching Z's installment, which arrived way back in 2017.

Zeds Dead have also been forthcoming with new music in recent memory. The duo's last release saw them teaming up with Rezz for the bass-fueled collaboration "Into The Abyss" late last month.

