Fan Theory: Did Deathpact Reveal Themselves as Zeds Dead in "Ether?"

Following the anonymous artist project's 2018 launch, Deathpact's sonically crisp style of midtempo bass has made many a fan wonder who they could be. A recent fan theory suggests that they revealed themselves to be Zeds Dead in "Ether," their collaboration with the Canadian duo.

After the theatrical samples and marching midtempo rhythms of "Ether" run their course, an eerie text-to-speech voice can be heard. Shortly after the 3:50 mark, the collage of robotic voices seems to say, "Deathpact is Zeds Dead."

Other fans have pointed out inconsistencies in the theory, offering up substantial arguments to the contrary. The phrase "We are Deathpact" is a recurring element of the anonymous act's branding, and when asked about their identity via social media it's common for them to reply "Deathpact is [username of inquirer]."

Shambhala Music Festival 2019 attendees have also been quick to point out that although Deathpact's live debut at the gathering happened on the same day Zeds Dead played, only one person could be seen onstage who appeared shorter than either member of the duo.

Moreover, Deathpact's metallic, finely tuned bass wobbles are a far cry from the Zeds Dead signature sound. The former act rose to EDM fandom by collaborating with midtempo bass poster child Rezz on "Life & Death" in 2018, and their resulting single exhibited little of the melody common to Zeds Dead releases - including the Canadian duo's own collaborations with both aforementioned artists.

Similar theories have percolated through the EDM fandom since Deathpact's debut. At various points it has been speculated that they are Madeon, or even one (or both) - members of ODESZA.

Spokespeople on behalf of Zeds Dead and Deathpact were not able to immediately comment on EDM.com's inquiry in regards to the fan theory.

