Zeds Dead Drop Two-Part Best of Decade Mix

Zeds Dead paid tribute to some of the biggest songs of the past decade with a massive, two-part mix. Releasing it on SoundCloud, the Deadbeats founders wrapped up the decade with a multi-genre trip down memory lane. The mix clocked in at just over two hours, and fans will be able to revisit some timeless classics and hits they might have forgotten about as the years passed.

While the mix is definitely electronic focused, artists like Tyler, The Creator, Kanye West and Drake were featured. On the EDM side of things, Skrillex, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, Flume and many others were showcased in their best-of-the-decade celebration.

Fans of the Canadian duo were excited to get the first taste of their Rezz collaboration when they dropped it in Chicago days before Christmas. While there is still no formal release date for the unnamed joint endeavor, fans' appetites were satisfied as days before the tease, they released their collaboration with Subtronics, "Bumpy Teeth" as a part of the upcoming compilation album We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4.

