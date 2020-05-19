Zeds Dead Takes a Leap Into Future House With Funkin Matt

Teaming up for the second time since their September collaboration, "Feel So" featuring Fiora, Zeds Dead and Funkin Matt are back with a future house remix of Biicla's "Deeper." The track was released today via Good Luck Have Fun Records, the label behind young creatives Whethan and Oliver Tree.

The track takes on a completely new personality from Biicla's original, using only snippets of MODENESS' original vocals and the melody of the build and drop. By upping the pitch of the lyrics to a Galantis-esque chant and doubling the BPM, the dreamy chillwave track was transformed into a punchy exploration of trance with future house synths and reverb.

It's apparent the song was a true collaboration between the two vastly different artists. Zeds Dead is the powerhouse trap duo behind headbanger anthems like "Bumpy Teeth" with Subtronics and "Where The Wild Things Are" with Illenium. Meanwhile, Funkin Matt is on the opposite end of the spectrum, producing clubby future house dance tracks like his hit remix of Mariah Carey's "You're Mine (Eternal)."

Both Zeds Dead and Funkin Matt's styles are evident in their "Deeper" remix, with the former bringing a driving, pulsating drop and the latter adding tech house synths. The remix is an official addition to Biicla's debut EP, No Place, released in April by Good Luck Have Fun. The Russian producer has been gaining traction in the last year, making his mark on the future pop world after winning Future Classic's remix competition for Flume and Vera Blue's "Rushing Back."

