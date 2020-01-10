Zeds Dead (real names Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan) and Ganja White Night (real names Benjamin “Bamby” Bayeul and Charlie “Erwan” Dodson) have joined forces once again for "Dead Of Night," out via the former's Deadbeats imprint.

"Dead of Night" begins with slow, hypnotic piano accompanied by eerie moans and distorted guitar. The harsh, metallic synths and slamming kicks of the drop are introduced by a hollowed-out vocal sample, making it a song fans of either artist can't miss. This marks their second collaboration, as they stunned fans with their track "Samurai" in 2018. "Dead Of Night" is also the third track from their fourth We Are Deadbeats compilation.

Mamid and Rapp-Rovan have had a long and prolific career. The Canadian producers have made waves with their label, consistently releasing forward-thinking bass music. Last year marked yet another huge year for the duo, as they released a number of impressive singles such as "Lift You Up" with Delta Heavy, "Rescue" with Dion Timmer, "Stars Tonight" with DROELOE, and "Shake" with Jauz.

Bayeul and Dodson have also had a huge impact on the bass music scene, as their signature wobbly sound has inspired many up-and-coming artists. Their SubCarbon imprint has also fostered some of the most innovative bass tunes to date. In 2019, the Belgian duo released their latest album, The One, which featured collabs with frequently praised names such as Caspa, Apashe, and Boogie T.

