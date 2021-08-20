Zeds Dead Deconstruct "i think you're cool" For Poignant Acoustic Rendition: Listen

The stripped-back edit appears on a new remix bundle for the duo's "Catching Z's" mixtape.

Following their foray into the chill and downtempo worlds of electronic music with the trippy Catching Z's mixtape, Zeds Dead have unveiled four new remixes.

While largely devoid of their signature wobbly sound, Catching Z's was a masterclass in versatility. The diverse nature of the record is reflected in its remix package, which features edits by A-BO, Pocket, and a collaborative rework from QUIET VISON and IMANU.

The EP kicks off with Zeds Dead's acoustic version of "i think you're cool," a future bass-inspired track featuring a hypnotic top-line from singer-songwriter Jenna Pemkowski. Her vocals are much more forceful here thanks to the removal of all drums, offering a poignant ballad.

Pocket goes the house route, flipping "i think you're cool" into a shuffler's anthem while A-BO does the same with Z's cut "lost birds," but with a melodic techno twist. IMANU and QUIET BISON's remix, however, is the unquestioned heavyweight. Genres be damned, the two producers have mutated the feathery original into a mind-melting bass number that explores house and glitched-out trap.

The release of the remix pack arrives on the heels of Zeds Dead's first live shows since March 2020. They're back in full force, recently performing at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on back-to-back nights in early July for their fan-favorite "Deadrocks" experience.

They're now gearing up for Deadbeats: The Revival Tour, a nationwide headlining tour set to begin with a monster DJ set at Electric Zoo on September 3rd. Check out the full list of dates below and grab tickets here.

Deadbeats: The Revival Tour Dates:

September 3rd - Electric Zoo Festival - New York City, NY

September 4th - Panther Island Pavilion - Fort Worth, TX

September 10th - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

September 11th - Dancefestopia - LaCygne, KS

September 18th - Kapolei Event Center - Kapolei, HA

October 2nd - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

October 9th - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA

October 22nd - Buku: Planet B - New Orleans, LA

October 28th - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

November 12+ 13th - History - Toronto, ON

November 26th - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

November 27th - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT

December 4th - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA

January 7th + 8th - Echostage - Washington, DC

