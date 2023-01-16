Skip to main content
Zeds Dead and Jauz Reunite Alongside Nicole Millar for Gloomy New Single "S.O.S"

Zeds Dead and Jauz Reunite Alongside Nicole Millar for Gloomy New Single "S.O.S"

The heartfelt yet ethereal sound the song embodies fits effortlessly within Zeds Dead and Jauz's discographies.

Rukes

The heartfelt yet ethereal sound the song embodies fits effortlessly within Zeds Dead and Jauz's discographies.

Nearly three years after their first two collaborations found huge success, Zeds Dead and Jauz have joined forces once again alongside Australian songstress Nicole Millar for a new track, "S.O.S."

As haunting as it is beautiful, "S.O.S" embodies both artists' signature sounds without missing a beat. The melancholic, bass-driven canvas is beautifully filled with Millar's angelic voice. It's a bona fide bass anthem that tugs on heartstrings while simultaneously rattling bones.

"S.O.S" is the third collaboration between Zeds Dead and Jauz following 2017's drum & bass smash "Lights Go Down" and 2019's floor-filler, "Shake." Zeds Dead released their highly anticipated collaboration with GRiZ, "Ecstasy Of Soul," to close out 2022 and Jauz, on the other hand, has been relatively quiet since releasing his Block Party EP back in September. 

Listen to "S.O.S" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

zeds dead jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Jauz Reunite Alongside Nicole Millar for Gloomy New Single "S.O.S"

The heartfelt yet ethereal sound the song embodies fits effortlessly within Zeds Dead and Jauz's discographies.

By Niko Sani
Jay Hardway
MUSIC RELEASES

Jay Hardway Curates Irresistible House Grooves On New Single “Call Me Anytime”

“Call Me Anytime” is as fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
feed me jon gooch
NEWS

Listen: Feed Me Launches New Alias In the Works Since 2007

Seventh Stitch already dozens of tracks under his belt to usher in the new alias.

By Cameron Sunkel

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead
Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead
Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rtnrmg

FOLLOW JAUZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/JauzOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Jauzofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/jauzofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/36MYR87

Related

Zeds Dead at Sunset Music Festival 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Release Airy House Track "I Took A Ride" Ahead of 2022 Red Rocks Outings

"I Took A Ride" embraces the laid-back, house-oriented sound Zeds Dead have expertly incorporated into their discography over the years.

Zeds Dead NGHTMRE
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead Reunite for Euphoric Single "Shady Intentions": Listen

The "Frontlines" producers have joined forces on yet another anthemic collab.

magnets
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Snails Link Up For "Magnets" ft. Akylla

Zeds Dead X Snails are magnetic!

Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Ventures into Dangerous Waters with New EP

Jauz Press Photo Airplane
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz and Nato Feelz Collaborate on "Erase You"

Jauz is keeping the heat coming.

Zeds Dead MKLA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Zeds Dead and MKLA's After-Hours House Single, "Alive"

The track arrives ahead of Zeds Dead's upcoming two-night "DeadRocks" run at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 2nd and 3rd.

Zeds Dead Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Jauz Release Dubstep Instant Classic "Shake"

"Shake" has all the makings of a heavy dubstep hit.

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Unveil Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4)"

The compilation contains remixes from Sippy, Eprom, Blanke, and more.