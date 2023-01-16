Zeds Dead and Jauz Reunite Alongside Nicole Millar for Gloomy New Single "S.O.S"
Nearly three years after their first two collaborations found huge success, Zeds Dead and Jauz have joined forces once again alongside Australian songstress Nicole Millar for a new track, "S.O.S."
As haunting as it is beautiful, "S.O.S" embodies both artists' signature sounds without missing a beat. The melancholic, bass-driven canvas is beautifully filled with Millar's angelic voice. It's a bona fide bass anthem that tugs on heartstrings while simultaneously rattling bones.
"S.O.S" is the third collaboration between Zeds Dead and Jauz following 2017's drum & bass smash "Lights Go Down" and 2019's floor-filler, "Shake." Zeds Dead released their highly anticipated collaboration with GRiZ, "Ecstasy Of Soul," to close out 2022 and Jauz, on the other hand, has been relatively quiet since releasing his Block Party EP back in September.
Listen to "S.O.S" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
