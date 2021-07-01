Listen to Zeds Dead and MKLA's After-Hours House Single, "Alive"

The track arrives ahead of Zeds Dead's upcoming two-night "DeadRocks" run at Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 2nd and 3rd.
Author:
Publish date:
Zeds Dead are switching the pace, turning their expertise towards the deep, after-hours house sound in celebration of their upcoming tour. Where there are shows, there are late-night afterparties. 

Their new single "Alive" with MKLA embodies that energy, channeling a driving yet minimalistic production. The MKLA's' feathery vocals gently groove their way through the track's brilliant synth programming, exuding a comforting yet effortlessly cool feeling. 

Artwork for Zeds Dead and MKLA's "Alive," out now on Deadbeats. 

"Alive" is Zeds Dead's first single since the release of their critically acclaimed Catching Z's mixtape, which showcased the duo's versatility. The 13-track collection was rooted in a variety of unconventional genres, such as downtempo and lo-fi. The record dropped on their newly launched record label, Altered States

You can stream "Alive" below and across all platforms here

