Listen to Zeds Dead and MKLA's After-Hours House Single, "Alive"
Zeds Dead are switching the pace, turning their expertise towards the deep, after-hours house sound in celebration of their upcoming tour. Where there are shows, there are late-night afterparties.
Their new single "Alive" with MKLA embodies that energy, channeling a driving yet minimalistic production. The MKLA's' feathery vocals gently groove their way through the track's brilliant synth programming, exuding a comforting yet effortlessly cool feeling.
"Alive" is Zeds Dead's first single since the release of their critically acclaimed Catching Z's mixtape, which showcased the duo's versatility. The 13-track collection was rooted in a variety of unconventional genres, such as downtempo and lo-fi. The record dropped on their newly launched record label, Altered States.
You can stream "Alive" below and across all platforms here.
FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:
Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead
Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead
Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sfGLoG
FOLLOW MKLA:
Facebook: facebook.com/mklaofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/okaytolove
Instagram: instagram.com/mklaofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dtYGSM