Zeds Dead and Rezz Drop Highly Anticipated Collaboration, "Into The Abyss"

Fans of these two artists have been waiting for this day for some time now, and the wait is finally over. Zeds Dead and Rezz have unleashed "Into The Abyss" upon us along with an eerily mind-bending visual to accompany it. The artists had their followers hooked on the release since its debut at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago last December. Months prior to that, Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) teased the tune. Now we can finally revel in all its glory.

The track is as dark and ominous as we would expect from these two acts collaborating together. The single starts off tame but ends with the powerful reverberating bass that will get the hairs on your neck standing. Both the duo (comprised of Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan) and Rezazadeh's sound are highlighted without getting lost within each other. This track is definitely a must-see live.

Both acts have been killing it on the collaboration front as of late. The duo recently debuted their "GodLovesUgly" remix with Subtronics, and the track "Dead Of Night" with Ganja White Night. Fans can also expect to be receiving a new album from Mamid and Rapp-Rovan in the near future.

Rezazadeh closed out 2019 with the impressive "Hell On Earth" with Yultron, and there is also talk of a Grimez x Rezz piece being in the works. Catch "Space Mom" live at Bonnaroo, Parookaville, and of course her special, two-day Rezz Rocks event returning this September.

