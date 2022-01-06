Subtronics Taps Zeds Dead and Flowdan for Supercharged Collaboration, "Gassed Up"
Zeds Dead and Subtronics recruited a very special guest for their third collaboration.
For "Gassed Up," the second single off of Subtronics' upcoming album Fractals, the trio of bass music producers joined forces with grime heavyweight Flowdan. Combining his lyrical abilities with the trio's gargantuan bass, each vocal interlude sets up a supercharged bass drop laced with motorized, choppy wobbles.
Check out the new single below.
In a press release, Zeds Dead spoke about working with Subtronics for the third time since their 2019 single "Bumpy Teeth" and 2020 remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly." They also revealed how "Gassed Up" has been in the works since the summer and that Flowdan was the missing piece needed to complete the release.
"This is our 3rd time collaborating with the homie Subtronics and each time has been such an awesome experience," Zeds Dead said. "Been road testing this one since the summer and it took a bit to dial in the vocal but when we connected with the legendary Flowdan we knew we had it!"
Those who've been in the crowd for their shows lately might have been able to catch an early listen of track. Subtronics has shared clips before its official unveiling on his Twitter, prompting immense anticipation from his fans.
"Gassed Up" is the second single to be released off Subtronics' debut album following his wonky, dreamlike collaboration with Nevve, "Spacetime," before the full release later this month. You can pre-save Fractals here.
