ZHU Shares New Bass-Heavy Track "I Admit It" With 24kGoldn

He also dropped a music video that represents a true testament to his multifaceted artistic abilities.
Author:
Publish date:

Joey Vitalari

Grammy-nominated artist and producer ZHU has dropped a brand new single featuring vocals from Platinum-certified rapper 24kGoldn, perhaps best known for his latest hit single "Mood." Although this is an unexpected pairing, ZHU does have a tendency to keep fans expecting the unexpected.

ZHU previewed "I Admit It" a one week ago, revealing a sneak peek of the tune and offering a taste of his signature textured, hypnotic, and downtempo sound to reel listeners in. Not included in the 30-second preview was the lyrical component from 24kGoldn, which adds serious dimension to the massive collaboration.

The music video for "I Admit It" is a true testament to ZHU's multifaceted artistic abilities. Many know him as an electronic music producer, but ZHU also has a serious passion for avant-guard fashion. ZHU's fashion influence is a strong component of the music video, which features women outfitted in a variety of unique looks and strutting the runway. The transparent orange and black hazmat suits, sleek safety glasses, and censored face shields are very intentional elements in the music video that artistically reflect current global circumstances. 

Check out the "I Admit It" music video below.

