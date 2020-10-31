ZHU Announces New Collaboration With Platinum-Certified "Mood" Singer 24kGoldn

ZHU has announced a brand new single with 24kGoldn, the rapper and singer-songwriter behind the global Ian Dior-assisted smash hit "Mood."

ZHU took to social media to share the news of the upcoming track and share a preview. From the short clip, it sounds like fans can look forward to one of ZHU's signature and hypnotic downtempo electronic offerings. Considering the star-power here, "I Admit It" has all the accoutrements of an international hit. Lightning may very well strike twice for 24kGoldn, who recently reached Platinum status with "Mood."

Check out ZHU's preview of "I Admit It" below via Instagram.

Meanwhile, ZHU is currently mired in a lawsuit with longtime collaborator and Mind of a Genius founder David Dann, who is seeking at least $3.45 million in damages after his legal team filed the suit on the grounds that the Grammy Award-nominated producer breached written and oral agreements. The case is scheduled for litigation in court on February 25th, 2021.

However, despite his legal issues, the show must go on. You can pre-save "I Admit It" here.

