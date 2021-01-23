ZHU Releases New Pandora Playlist Sharing His Favorite Club Hits

The ever-elusive ZHU dropped a new Pandora playlist this week, taking fans on a trip across his favorite club hits. Titled "Club Culture: ZHU," the curated selections span decades and include tracks from Justice, Eats Everything, FISHER, and many more.

ZHU kicks things off with a brief visualization exercise. "I want you to close your eyes and imagine yourself in a foreign country," he says. "The bass is booming and the dance floor is packed." The brief introduction sets the stage perfectly for the slew of energizing club hits to follow starting with the tried and true Prince classic "I Wanna Be Your Lover."



Further along in the sonic journey, ZHU reminds fans of his more recent work including the enveloping waves of bass in "Risky Business" and the hip-hop crossover track "I Admit It" he dropped alongside 24KGoldn.

Overall, ZHU weaves through a wide-ranging selection of styles and artists while still managing to find a through line to draw it all together. Check out the full "Club Culture: ZHU" here for a biting selection of dependable dance floor hits.

