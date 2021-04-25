ZHU Reveals Tracklist and Collaborators for Upcoming Album, "DREAMLAND 2021"

ZHU's third album will feature appearances from Channel Tres, Tinashe, Yuna, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Joey Vitalari

Next week we will finally get to experience one of the most anticipated electronic releases of the year, DREAMLAND 2021 by ZHU.

In an effort to hype up the record, more details on the album were shared over the weekend. Across his social media pages, ZHU shared artwork showcasing the 12 tracks included on DREAMLAND 2021 and revealed his collaborators and the titles of the songs.

Set to join him on his upcoming LP are Channel Tres, Tinashe, Arctic Lake, partywithray, Kota the Friend, and Yuna. Back in March, he released one of the singles from DREAMLAND 2021, "Sky Is Crying" with Yuna.

While he hasn't given more of a taste of the new album since then, earlier in the month, ZHU announced that he would be playing six shows at Red Rocks in May in support of the upcoming album.

DREAMLAND 2021 by ZHU is set to release on Friday, April 30th, 2021. You can pre-save his third full-length album here.

