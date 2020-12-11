NGHTMRE Drops Massive Remix of ZHU's "I Admit It" With 24kGoldn

The remix follows a recent epic B2B set by ZHU and NGHTMRE.
ZHU/24kGoldn Credit: Joey Vitalari ; NGHTMRE Credit: Koury Angelo

NGHTMRE is known for throwing fans into a frenzy with his productions, so of course when he stepped up to the plate to take on ZHU's latest single "I Admit It," featuring 24kGoldn, he made sure to deliver.

The remix hits across all cylinders, delicately balancing his signature powerful bass with intricate synth work. NGHTMRE takes the listener on a journey, never letting you get too comfortable by throwing in sonic curveballs around every corner. There's a little something in there for the heavy bass fanatics and for those who prefer to keep things more mellow. 

“ZHU is one of my personal favorite artists and it’s always dope working with him. He has an amazing vision for what he wants and always makes it happen,” NGHTMRE shared in a press release.“ For this remix, I tried to give it even more energy than the original and added a second drop that’s a bit more melodic. I hope everyone has as much fun listening to it as I did making it!”

Prior to this remix, the pair released their collaborative single "Man's First Inhibition" featuring Kidd Keem back in 2019 and NGHTMRE remixed ZHU and Ekali's 2018 track "Blame." 

You can stream "I Admit It (NGHTMRE Remix)" across all platforms here

