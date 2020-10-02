Dillon Francis Drops Dancefloor-Ready Remix of ZHU and Kito's "Follow"

Back in August, ZHU's intoxicating summertime anthem with Kito and Jeremih, "Follow," arrived via Astralwerks. In September, they dropped a music video for the track featuring dancers from Beyoncé's musical film Black Is King. A little over two weeks later, Dillon Francis has been enlisted to rework the tune.

Dillon Francis' remix of "Follow" curates a feeling similar to watching the seasonal transition between summer and fall. It's far more somber than the original, forgoing the colorful piano chords that guide listeners through the track and replace them with a subtle melody alongside Jeremih's hopeful vocals and minimal percussive elements. While the original drew upon the feeling of never-ending summertime love, this remix conveys a similar message as an ode to love during the impending winter months.

Stream Dillon Francis' remix of Kito and ZHU's "Follow" below.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

Spotify: spoti.fi/33rYizF

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu

Twitter: twitter.com/ZHUmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/zhu

Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR