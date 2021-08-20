August 20, 2021
ZHU Drops Three Exclusive Remixes to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary: Listen
Publish date:

ZHU Drops Three Exclusive Remixes to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary: Listen

ZHU has remixed Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel for the "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP."
Author:

Joey Vitalari

ZHU has remixed Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel for the "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP."

In celebration of 25 years of Pokémon, the legendary game's developers have teamed up with Capitol Records for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP, which consists of three exclusive remixes produced by the enigmatic ZHU

Similar to how the Pokémon video game series releases their core games, Pokémon 25: The Blue EP is a direct counterpart to the Red EP that dropped earlier this month. It solely comprises remixes of the three tracks from Red, as ZHU captures the originality of each while offering his eclectic dance music flair.

ZHU released three new remixes of songs by Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary.

ZHU released three new remixes of songs by Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary.

ZHU's ambient remix of Cyn's "Wonderful" communicates an elegant feel, though he's slowed things down and placed greater emphasis on the overall atmosphere of the track. The horn-laden rework of Staples' "Got Em" makes clever use of a sample from the original Pokémon games in a trappier beat, while his remix of  Mabel's"Take It Home" receives the heaviest makeover in an upbeat heater.

"I grew up collecting Pokémon TCG cards so I’m very familiar with the concept of alternate versions in the franchise," ZHU told EDM.com in a prior statement. "I’m happy to be the artist to remix three songs in three different ways for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and celebrate that legacy."

Recommended Articles

black coffee
GEAR + TECH

Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Black Coffee's VR Avatar Creation for Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee believes virtual concerts, like the ones that will be held in Sensorium Galaxy, are part of the future of entertainment.

leaving laurel pierce fulton
MUSIC RELEASES

Leaving Laurel's Debut Album Is a Stunning Tribute to Pierce Fulton's Memory: Listen

The duo's self-titled debut album is an aching, 11-track song-cycle of spellbinding electronic ballads.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Drops Three Exclusive Remixes to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary: Listen

ZHU has remixed Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel for the "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP."

Check out the EP below.

ZHU will also soon launch a special Pokémon-themed merchandise capsule sporting his distinctive ZHU logo. Fans can sign up to receive updates about the streetwear-inspired drops here.

This release is a continuation of ZHU's massive year. A few months ago he dropped his third studio album DREAMLAND 2021, which flaunts high-profile collabs with Channel Tres, Yuna, and Tinashe, among others. He also took the album on tour, perhaps most notably on an epic six-night Red Rocks run in Colorado. 

Listen to Pokémon 25: The Blue EP on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu
Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/zhu
Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

Related

ZHU Pokemon Press Photo - Credit Joey Vitalari
NEWS

ZHU Is Dropping Three Special Remixes This Week for Pokémon's 25th Anniversary [Exclusive]

In addition to the forthcoming "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP," ZHU is launching a streetwear-inspired merchandise capsule.

ZHU Pokemon Press Photo - Credit Joey Vitalari
NEWS

ZHU Is Releasing Three New Tracks to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

The Grammy-nominated electronic music star will release remixes of tracks by Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn.

nghtmre
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Drops Massive Remix of ZHU's "I Admit It" With 24kGoldn

The remix follows a recent epic B2B set by ZHU and NGHTMRE.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

dillon francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Drops Dancefloor-Ready Remix of ZHU and Kito's "Follow"

Dillon Francis's "Follow" remix perfectly sets the mood for fall.

zhu coldplay
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Brings Signature Energy to Coldplay's "Higher Power" in Transformative New Remix

ZHU previewed his latest remix on his last night at Red Rocks, and luckily fans didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the full release.

Jason Paige, Tommy Tallarico and TheFatRat's cover image for their remix of the Pokémon theme song, "Gotta Catch 'Em All."
MUSIC RELEASES

TheFatRat Teamed Up with the Original Pokémon Theme Song Singer for an Unexpected Remix

TheFatRat teamed up with Jason Paige and Tommy Tallarico on this remix of the Pokémon Theme.

ZHU Live Performance
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and partywithray Release "Came For The Low" Alongside Music Video Featuring Andrew Yang Cameo

ZHU has stayed busy in 2019.