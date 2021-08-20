ZHU Drops Three Exclusive Remixes to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary: Listen

ZHU has remixed Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel for the "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP."

In celebration of 25 years of Pokémon, the legendary game's developers have teamed up with Capitol Records for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP, which consists of three exclusive remixes produced by the enigmatic ZHU.

Similar to how the Pokémon video game series releases their core games, Pokémon 25: The Blue EP is a direct counterpart to the Red EP that dropped earlier this month. It solely comprises remixes of the three tracks from Red, as ZHU captures the originality of each while offering his eclectic dance music flair.

ZHU released three new remixes of songs by Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel to celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary. The Pokémon Company

ZHU's ambient remix of Cyn's "Wonderful" communicates an elegant feel, though he's slowed things down and placed greater emphasis on the overall atmosphere of the track. The horn-laden rework of Staples' "Got Em" makes clever use of a sample from the original Pokémon games in a trappier beat, while his remix of Mabel's"Take It Home" receives the heaviest makeover in an upbeat heater.

"I grew up collecting Pokémon TCG cards so I’m very familiar with the concept of alternate versions in the franchise," ZHU told EDM.com in a prior statement. "I’m happy to be the artist to remix three songs in three different ways for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and celebrate that legacy."

Check out the EP below.

ZHU will also soon launch a special Pokémon-themed merchandise capsule sporting his distinctive ZHU logo. Fans can sign up to receive updates about the streetwear-inspired drops here.

This release is a continuation of ZHU's massive year. A few months ago he dropped his third studio album DREAMLAND 2021, which flaunts high-profile collabs with Channel Tres, Yuna, and Tinashe, among others. He also took the album on tour, perhaps most notably on an epic six-night Red Rocks run in Colorado.

Listen to Pokémon 25: The Blue EP on streaming platforms here.

