ZHU Drops Haunting Single "Risky Business" Alongside Music Video

The music video is just as impressive and eerie as the track itself.
ZHU has packed 2020 with a handful of excellent releases, including his minimalistic remix of Mathame's "Never Give Up" and his charming track with Kito and Jeremih, "Follow." Today, he's diverged down a much different path with his ethereal single "Risky Business."

"Risky Business" is a haunting slow-burn that grabs the listener's attention from the get-go. A steady beat guides them through roaring basses, eerie synths, and ZHU's unmistakable vocals. Clocking in at just under five-and-a half-minutes, "Risky Business" cultivates a similar feel to his collaborative single "Desire" with Bob Moses as well as "ONLY" with Tinashe, and is a strong addition to ZHU's discography that fans will be eager to hear more of.

ZHU has also dropped a music video to accompany the track. Filmed through the lens of surveillance footage, the video examines numerous activities occurring within one room, creating a mysterious atmosphere that perfectly fits the song.

Watch the music video for "Risky Business" below.

