ZHU Teases New Music Before Upcoming Locomotive Livestream

Just days after announcing his upcoming livestream from a train, ZHU revealed that new music would be premiered during the performance. On Twitter, he shared a teaser video of himself walking on train tracks while gentle piano keys twinkle away in the background. The date of his set is also shown.

You can check out the teaserb elow.

Due to the video's brevity and the limited details provided within, it's not yet clear if his new music is a single song release or something more. In the meantime, ZHU fans were recently treated to a new Dillon Francis remix of his collaboration with Kito and Jeremih, "Follow."

ZHU's locomotive livestream will take place on Thursday, October 8th from a train in Montana. The performance is a part of the Tito's Made To Order virtual festival. In addition to the enigmatic ZHU, the lineup also includes performances from Louis the Child and Claude VonStroke.

