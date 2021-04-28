Just days before the release of his new album, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

Just days ahead of his new album DREAMLAND 2021, ZHU has shared a new cinematic track called “Yours” featuring Astralwerks label-mates Arctic Lake.

Directed by Yan Bokhanovich and produced by Daniel Shapovalov, ZHU also unveiled an official music video that draws inspirations from the classic Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window, further exploring the voyeurism of the Grammy-nominated artist's “ONLY” video.

ZHU’s opening meditative keys sequence into a simmering rhythm as he and Arctic Lake trade off sultry vocals, evoking tension between getting caught up in lust and the ache for everlasting love. The plot unfolds as two women begin dancing and other characters emerge from the city streets, becoming entranced. As the story continues, Mitch Bell returns from ZHU’s 2016 "NEON CITY" tour for psychedelic guitar licks.

Check out the official "Yours" music video below.

Set to be released this Friday, DREAMLAND 2021 will mark ZHU’s first full-length album since his 2018 sophomore album, RINGOS DESERT. Written and recorded at his home during quarantine, ZHU crafted the new album's grimy techno and house tracks as a propelling soundtrack to the world getting back on its feet and into motion.

“DREAMLAND 2021 is about looking forward and creating a version of the future we want to exist in,” ZHU said in a press statement.

Fans can now pre-save and pre-order DREAMLAND 2021 and instantly receive “Yours” as well as album cuts “Sky Is Crying” (with Yuna) and "ONLY" (with Tinashe). ZHU will celebrate the album’s release with six sold-out DREAMROCKS shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, one of the first multi-night runs to take place in the open air Colorado venue since the shutdown of live music venues due to COVID-19.

You can stream "Yours" below and across all platforms here.

FOLLOW ZHU:

Facebook: facebook.com/zhu

Twitter: twitter.com/zhumusic

Instagram: instagram.com/zhu

Spotify: spoti.fi/391vjDR

FOLLOW ARCTIC LAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/arcticlakemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/arcticlakemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/arcticlake

Spotify: spoti.fi/3xwkgOL