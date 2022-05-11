Skip to main content
Zomboy Announces New Label, Rott N' Roll Records

With Never Say Die closing up shop, Zomboy is stepping in to help fill the void with a new creative venture.

When one door closes another one opens, as the saying goes. For Zomboy, the culmination of Never Say Die Records has presented a rare opportunity to forge a new creative venture on his own terms.

Never Say Die helped bring the pathfinding dubstep producer to prominence, placing an early bet on his success in signing 2011's breakout Game Time EP. After the iconic imprint made the difficult decision to close shop after 13 years, it appears Zomboy is taking the initiative to help fill the void NSD has left. 

Now, the home for all things Zomboy has a new name: Rott N' Roll Records. Better still, he's wasting no time sharing what's in store, dropping his first release of the year on the fledgling imprint, "Flatlined."

With "Flatlined," Zomboy is playing on familiar turf squarely at the intersection of heavy metal and bass music. Joining him is Micah Martin, whose powerful vocals have shaped many a headbanger's catalog over the last few years. Martin's vocals stand among the select few to hold their ground over high-intensity growls and crushing drums, as is the case with his latest contribution alongside the "Lone Wolf" producer. 

Zomboy said it was a serendipitous meeting with Martin that pulled this record over the finish line.

"The project came about really quickly after the super talented Micah Martin approached me backstage at a show and suggested we worked on something," Zomboy said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "It just so happened that on that day I had started an idea which was going to match his vocal style perfectly. I hope everyone loves this song nearly as much as I do, but judging by the reactions I’ve been getting from playing it out live… I don’t think that will be a problem!"

You can pre-save "Flatlined" here ahead of its Friday, May 13th release.

FOLLOW ZOMBOY:

Facebook: facebook.com/ZomboyOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Zomboy
Instagram: instagram.com/zomboy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jLhrUV

