Zomboy Brings Listeners to the "Battlefields" with Latest Track

Zomboy (real name Joshua Mellody) has dropped his latest tune "Battlefields" via Never Say Die.

"Battlefields" begins with a menacing guitar riff, preparing listeners for the heat that's about to come. Mellody wastes no time moving into a buildup, leading into a pre-drop vocal that's just as wild as the rest of the track. Fans of Mellody and his recent tune "Archangel" will certainly gravitate towards "Battlefield," as it continues down the path of heavy, neck-snapping singles.

Mellody has continuously been a driving force in bass music, as the majority of his tunes find their way into the festival circuit. His 2016 EP Neon Grave still sees plenty of plays to this day, including his hit track "Like A Bitch." Last year, the U.K. producer released his Rott N' Roll Pt. 2 EP as well as a remix compilation that featured reworks from TYNAN, Oliverse, PhaseOne, and others.

