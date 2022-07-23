Skip to main content
Zomboy Unleashes Heavy-Hitting EP, "Dead Man Walking Pt. 1"

Zomboy Unleashes Heavy-Hitting EP, "Dead Man Walking Pt. 1"

The record is jam-packed with riveting dubstep tracks perfectly crafted to tear down any mainstage Zomboy may play.

c/o Press

The record is jam-packed with riveting dubstep tracks perfectly crafted to tear down any mainstage Zomboy may play.

After launching his new label Rott N' Roll Records just a few months ago, Zomboy has returned with his first EP on the imprint, Dead Man Walking Pt. 1

Dead Man Walking Pt. 1 is exactly what longtime listeners of Zomboy have been anticipating since he dropped his last EP, Rott N' Roll Pt. 2, in 2019. Demonstrating a refinement of Zomboy's sound, the record is jam-packed with riveting dubstep tracks perfectly crafted to tear down any mainstage he may play.

Fans previously heard Zomboy venture into new sonic realms on "Desperado" as well as jumped back into his dubstep roots with "Flatlined" alongside Micah Martin. The titular track, "Dead Man Walking," ventures into familiar territory as well, opening with a cinematic western intro before transforming into a metal-influenced dubstep banger.

The final song on the EP is a collaboration with bass music virtuoso MUST DIE! called "Last One Standing." The track features a catchy vocal sample alongside old-school rave synths and distorted growls, perfectly infusing their signature sounds. It's a brilliant collab between two of the most revered sound designers in electronic music.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Unleashes Heavy-Hitting EP, "Dead Man Walking Pt. 1"

The record is jam-packed with riveting dubstep tracks perfectly crafted to tear down any mainstage Zomboy may play.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
283788660_2795901304053135_8739465831054376800_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Xotix Blast Off With Blistering Multi-Genre EP, "Best Coast"

Ahead of their Lost Lands debut, Xotix are reminding listeners of their versatility with their first EP of 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
griz
NEWS

GRiZ Sets Sights On Safer Events By Launching Harm Reduction Program

"Drug-related medical incidents and sexual assault are both pervasive and much too common in our world, and I want to do everything I can to mitigate that."

By Niko Sani5 hours ago

Dead Man Walking Pt. 1 is a formative piece for Zomboy's newly minted label, setting the tone for future releases from the English producer as well as his contemporaries. Listen below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ZOMBOY:

Facebook: facebook.com/ZomboyOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Zomboy
Instagram: instagram.com/zomboy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jLhrUV

Related

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Unleashes Face-Melting "Rott N' Roll Pt. 1" EP

It's finally here!

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Steps Into Unfamiliar Sonic Territory On Bass House Banger, "Desperado": Listen

"Desperado" is the second single to arrive on Zomboy's newly minted label, Rott N' Roll Records.

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Announces New Label, Rott N' Roll Records

With Never Say Die closing up shop, Zomboy is stepping in to help fill the void with a new creative venture.

A profile angle photo of English DJ/producer Zomboy (real name Joshua Mellody).
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy's Rott N' Roll Pt. 2 EP Arrives on Never Say Die

Zomboy's 2017 EP receives a follow up.

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Brings Listeners to the "Battlefields" with Latest Track

Zomboy isn't holding back with his first release of the year.

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Releases 'Rotten' Ahead of Rott N' Roll Tour and EP

It's time to rott n' roll with Zomboy's new track, 'Rotten.'

151516933_277060367113667_805373047061330973_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"

"Valley Of Violence" is a crowd-pleaser in every way.

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Channels Bass From a Higher Power With "Archangel"

Zomboy dropped an unearthly new single.