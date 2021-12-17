Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"

Just when you thought the end of 2021 couldn't get more exciting, Zomboy is here to add fuel to the fire with his latest dubstep anthem, "Valley Of Violence."

Out now via Never Say Die, the track is exactly what longtime fans have been craving from Zomboy, one of dubstep's leading producers. The pre-drop vocal is the perfect moshpit starter, and the ensuing growls were designed to decimate crowds. Zomboy additionally flexes his ability to produce powerful orchestral melodies in the verses, priming this tune for a huge festival run this upcoming season.

Check out "Valley Of Violence" below.

While Zomboy has been relatively quiet since 2019, he's still dropped a handful of neck-breaking singles that have kept fans content until his next big release. He was joined by NGHTMRE and Georgia Ku on "Shell Shock" in late October and released "Battlefields" on Never Say Die in 2020.

Listen to "Valley Of Violence" on streaming platforms here.

