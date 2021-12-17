Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"
Publish date:

Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"

"Valley Of Violence" is a crowd-pleaser in every way.
Author:

Zomboy (via Facebook)

"Valley Of Violence" is a crowd-pleaser in every way.

Just when you thought the end of 2021 couldn't get more exciting, Zomboy is here to add fuel to the fire with his latest dubstep anthem, "Valley Of Violence."

Out now via Never Say Die, the track is exactly what longtime fans have been craving from Zomboy, one of dubstep's leading producers. The pre-drop vocal is the perfect moshpit starter, and the ensuing growls were designed to decimate crowds. Zomboy additionally flexes his ability to produce powerful orchestral melodies in the verses, priming this tune for a huge festival run this upcoming season.

Check out "Valley Of Violence" below.

Recommended Articles

151516933_277060367113667_805373047061330973_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Returns With Bone-Rattling Dubstep Single, "Valley Of Violence"

"Valley Of Violence" is a crowd-pleaser in every way.

14 seconds ago
R3HAB
FEATURES

R3HAB Reflects On Storied 13-Year Career, Passion and Purpose

"It’s nice to create heaven on earth, but at the end of the day you can’t take anything with you."

20 hours ago
unnamed
EVENTS

North Coast Music Festival to Host Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More In 2022

Tickets to the Illinois electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

22 hours ago

While Zomboy has been relatively quiet since 2019, he's still dropped a handful of neck-breaking singles that have kept fans content until his next big release. He was joined by NGHTMRE and Georgia Ku on "Shell Shock" in late October and released "Battlefields" on Never Say Die in 2020.

Listen to "Valley Of Violence" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW ZOMBOY:

Facebook: facebook.com/ZomboyOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Zomboy
Instagram: instagram.com/zomboy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jLhrUV

Related

Zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Brings Listeners to the "Battlefields" with Latest Track

Zomboy isn't holding back with his first release of the year.

Picture1
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy Throws Down the Bass With "Hide N’ Seek"

Zomboy closes 2018 with an intense track for bass lovers.

nghtmre zomboy
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Zomboy Wreak Havoc With "Shell Shock" Alongside Georgia Ku: Listen

Reappearing from a two-year hiatus, bass titan Zomboy lands on Gud Vibrations’ 100th release.

Kompany Effin Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Kompany and Effin Bring New Life to Zomboy and MUST DIE!’s “Revival”

Kompany and Effin reinvent the Zomboy and MUST DIE! original.

MUST DIE!
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE! Wreaks Unbridled Havoc on Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album, "CRISIS VISION"

The album reinforces MUST DIE! as one of the most technically skilled producers in the electronic music scene.

A profile angle photo of English DJ/producer Zomboy (real name Joshua Mellody).
MUSIC RELEASES

Zomboy's Rott N' Roll Pt. 2 EP Arrives on Never Say Die

Zomboy's 2017 EP receives a follow up.

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Continues Triumphant Return With Bass House Beast, "Dominate": Listen

"Dominate" was first featured on his previously released "Vaultage 003" mix.

leotrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Leotrix Pushes Forward-Thinking Sound on Raucous "Out Of Order" EP

With his fourth EP of the year, Leotrix is making sure he isn't ignored.