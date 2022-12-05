Skip to main content
ZUEZEU Delivers Sensual Tech House Track, "Hurry"

ZUEZEU also dropped a music video directed by Reef Shaw.

c/o ZEUZEU

Hailing from Hawaii, budding DJ and producer ZUEZEU is making waves with his infectious energy and party-starting sound.

With this motivation at top of mind, naturally ZUEZEU's first official release is a tech house heater. Dubbed "Hurry," the track churns along with a thick baseline and a sultry vocal refrain: "I-I want you baby, I-I need you baby." Designed for clubs, the track will make sure his fans are always grooving on the dancefloor.

ZUEZEU also released a music video alongside the new single. Directed by Reef Shaw, the official "Hurry" video shows him performing for a crowd at a rowdy pool party.

“There has never been a huge DJ that has made it out of Hawaii and I believe my energy and personality on the stage in collaboration with my music/mixing style is what sets me apart from a lot of other artists,” ZUEZEU said.

Find "Hurry" on streaming platforms here.

