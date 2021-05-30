Zyra's Debut EP is Her First Solo Project Since ODESZA's "Say My Name": Listen

"There need to be more girls inspired to create their own music and take control of the process, and hopefully I can be someone’s inspiration someday.”
Author:
Publish date:

Zyra

With its combination of passionate lyrics, lilting vocals and dreamy synths, ODESZA's "Say My Name" has become a prized gem in the duo's discography since its appearance on In Return in 2014. Behind the track is British musician Zyra, who was also the singer and songwriter on "It's Only" from the same album.

But since then Zyra stayed quiet, returning only this year with a string of singles that culminated in the release of her debut EP, Heart's On Fire. Released independently on May 28th, the dance-pop project sees the formidable songstress break out as a solo artist for the first time in her career. Comprised of four energizing tracks, Heart's On Fire showcases Zyra's flair for telling love stories through electronic music at its finest.

In its titular track, for example, her warm vocal tone floats above a colorful synth melody, professing musings about fate and desire. According to a press release, the project's cohesive arrangement comes from Zyra's longtime commitment to mastering the ins and outs of music making.

"I produced the track in Ableton and then wrote the song, cut the vocals and mixed and mastered it," Zyra said of "Heart's On Fire." "There are plenty of male producers in their fifties, but female producers, especially in pop, are so much rarer. There need to be more girls inspired to create their own music and take control of the process, and hopefully I can be someone’s inspiration someday.”

