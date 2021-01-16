Diplo, Tiësto, Meduza Top 1001Tracklists' Most Supported Dance Tracks of 2020

1001Tracklists' 2021 "A State of Dance Music" report showed that despite a year of limited show opportunities—and even fewer in-person festivals—the dance music scene remained resilient.

The annual report shared arguably the most impressive statistic right out the gate. "In 2020, there were more sets and mixes added to 1001Tracklists than ever before, up a remarkable 30% from last year," the report states. Of the total 53,000 sets added, 11,000 were live shows. The statistic validates the meteoric rise to prominence of the livestream event concept, an adaptation that kept artists connected with fans throughout the year.

That narrative is certainly reflected in the report's top tracklists of the year, which includes several livestreamed sets. Among the top are David Guetta's "United At Home" event in Miami and Martin Garrix's performance onboard a ship cruising through Dutch waters.

1001Tracklists

It wasn't a bad year for new music, either. The report crowned Diplo and SIDEPIECE's "On My Mind" as the top DJ-supported track of the year. Tiësto and 7 Skies' "My Frequency" and the Meduza's remix of "Discopolis 2.0" rounded out the top three spots, respectively.

If you were not one of the 6 million visitors who discovered live music through 1001Tracklists this year, chances are you'll find some gems that slipped your radar on the site's full A State of Dance Music report.