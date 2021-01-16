Diplo, Tiësto, Meduza Top 1001Tracklists' Most Supported Dance Tracks of 2020

Diplo, Tiësto, Meduza Top 1001Tracklists' Most Supported Dance Tracks of 2020

1001Tracklists is taking fans behind the numbers that drove dance music forward in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

1001Tracklists

1001Tracklists' 2021 "A State of Dance Music" report showed that despite a year of limited show opportunities—and even fewer in-person festivals—the dance music scene remained resilient. 

The annual report shared arguably the most impressive statistic right out the gate. "In 2020, there were more sets and mixes added to 1001Tracklists than ever before, up a remarkable 30% from last year," the report states. Of the total 53,000 sets added, 11,000 were live shows. The statistic validates the meteoric rise to prominence of the livestream event concept, an adaptation that kept artists connected with fans throughout the year.

That narrative is certainly reflected in the report's top tracklists of the year, which includes several livestreamed sets. Among the top are David Guetta's "United At Home" event in Miami and Martin Garrix's performance onboard a ship cruising through Dutch waters.

02. Top Tracks of 2020

It wasn't a bad year for new music, either. The report crowned Diplo and SIDEPIECE's "On My Mind" as the top DJ-supported track of the year. Tiësto and 7 Skies' "My Frequency" and the Meduza's remix of "Discopolis 2.0" rounded out the top three spots, respectively. 

If you were not one of the 6 million visitors who discovered live music through 1001Tracklists this year, chances are you'll find some gems that slipped your radar on the site's full A State of Dance Music report.

Related

pjimage (20)
NEWS

1001Tracklists Share Most Heard Tracks of 2019

1001 Tracklists' report shows FISHER's tremendous staying power and Dog Blood making a comeback in 2019.

Oliver Heldens
NEWS

Oliver Heldens, MEDUZA, More Lead 1001Tracklists "Top 101 Producers 2020" List

Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and David Guetta rounded out the top five.

General
NEWS

Music from Lady Gaga, Marshmello, SAINt JHN Tops MRC Data's Dance/Electronic Songs of the Year

Dance music artists had no trouble stacking billions of impressions in 2020.

1001Tracklists Presents: Top 101 Producers 2019 (ADE - Amsterdam Dance Event)
FEATURES

Who Are The Most-Played Artists of 2019?

1001Tracklists releases the fourth annual edition of their highly respected Top 101 Producers chart.

NR-PRESS-2020-DARK-HR-3
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nicky Romero's Exclusive EDM.com Playlist to Celebrate 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" Rankings

In celebration of 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" reveal, Nicky Romero has selected some of his favorite tracks of the moment.

General
NEWS

Bingo Players, Laidback Luke, Sophie Francis, and More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival

The world's leading DJ tracklist database is throwing its hat into the livestreaming ring.

B8CF7617-7919-45B3-A402-F61EB76B164C
NEWS

Check Out the Top 10 Most-Played Tracks at Ultra Miami

And the most heard tracks at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 are... *drumrolls*

General
EVENTS

Vini Vici, Mariana BO, Henry Fong, More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival 3.0

This will be the final Virtual Festival held by 1001Tracklists.