1001Tracklists Share Most Heard Tracks of 2019

The world's largest DJ setlist database 1001Tracklists has shared their annual “A State Of Dance Music” report. Summarizing 2019, the report shares the most heard tracks of the year including selections from FISHER, Dog Blood and others.

The list is a reflection of the most streamed individual songs by 1001Tracklists users. It suggests these tracks were not only dropped frequently by artists in their live sets, but also highly sought after by fans looking to hear more.

A diverse representation of electronic genres landed on 1001Tracklists' top ten. Eclectic heavyweights Dog Blood returned for their first EP in six years, Turn Off The Lights, with the effort's title track arriving at #7. Just ahead are DJ Snake and Eptic with their dubstep collaboration, "Southside."

Overall, house music was a big winner with one artist specifically carrying the list's top two slots. FISHER's "Losing It" - which was 1001Tracklists' most played track of 2018 - took second place honors for 2019. It was only bested by his 2019 hit "You Little Beauty," which took the top spot.

Check out 1001Tracklists' full “A State Of Dance Music” report here and discover what nearly six million dance music fans were listening to in 2019.