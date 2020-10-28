Oliver Heldens, MEDUZA, More Lead 1001Tracklists "Top 101 Producers 2020" List

Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and David Guetta rounded out the top five.
Author:
Publish date:

It's that time of the year again—1001Tracklists have calculated the numbers and revealed their annual "Top 101 Producers" list. The world's largest DJ setlist database compiled a list that features representations from 21 countries across this year's rankings.

Leading the pack is Heldeep Records label head Oliver Heldens. The Dutch producer moves up from #24 to the #1 spot this year thanks to an impressive run of diverse releases both under his own name and under his HI-LO alias. The Grammy-nominated MEDUZA scored the #2 spot after Heldens, marking the highest new entry for this year and of all time. The remaining top five spots were scored by dance music heavyweights Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and David Guetta, respectively.

Other notable rankings include Skrillex at #71, Tchami at #83, and Habstrakt, who snuck in at the final #101 spot.

Check out the full "Top 101 Producers 2020" list below.

