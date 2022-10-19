1001Tracklists Reveal "Top 101 Producers of 2022" List

It's that time of year again: the weather is getting colder, festival season is coming to a close and 1001Tracklists, the world’s leading DJ tracklist database, has released their annual rankings.

The brand's Top Producers of 2022 list ranks artists whose music amassed the most DJ support from October 1st, 2021 to September 20th, 2022. Taking the top spot is David Guetta, followed by Vintage Culture, Kryder, John Summit and Tiësto.

1001Tracklists Top 101 Producers 2022. 1001Tracklists/Twitter

In an effort to empower women and POC producers, 1001Tracklists hand-selected 101 Future of Dance Music Producers. From across the globe, these artists have helped to define the sounds of electronic music.

Jamie Jones, Honeyluv, Moore Kismet, Nostalgix and BLOND:ISH appear on the list, which is an indicators of a bright future. See the full list below and learn more here.

1001Tracklists Future of Dance. 1001Tracklists/Twitter

1001Tracklists also teamed up with blockchain-based platform Corite to launch an NFT charity raffle, the Future of Dance Fund. They created 1/1 NFT trophies for all of this year’s winning artists.

Participants can bid on their favorite artists’ trophies at a price of $5 per ticket. Proceeds from the NFT raffles will support underrepresented music producers over the next year. Learn more here.

FOLLOW 1001TRACKLISTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/1001tracklists

Twitter: twitter.com/1001TLtv

Instagram: instagram.com/1001tracklists

Website: 1001tracklists.com