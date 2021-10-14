Vintage Culture, David Guetta, Kryder Top 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" List for 2021

Brazilian DJ and dance music producer Vintage Culture has taken the #1 spot in 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" list for 2021. David Guetta, Kryder, Armin van Buuren, and John Summit follow.

This year's list contains artists from 27 different countries. The United Kingdom and Netherlands total nearly 40% of the artists represented. 33 artists made their first appearance and eight have re-entered. AVIRA, Armand van Helden, KC Lights, and MARTEN HØRGER were the producers that saw the biggest rise within the list.

Guetta championed this list back in 2019 for his pioneering future rave sound. His continued success over the years paved the way for his close friend and collaborator MORTEN to rise through the rankings to #20.

In addition to the top producers of 2021 list, 1001Tracklists published "The Future Of Dance" in partnership with Whoa! Promo, VIRPP, and Select Radio. This list features 60 women and POC artists like 8Kays, HVMZA, Miane, Shimza, Wenzday, and more. These producers have been hand selected and continue to bulldoze a defining change within the dance music world.

"The Future Of Dance" initiative's goal is to empower women and POC producers to showcase underrepresented minorities across all sectors of music. Eligible artists can submit their demos here for a chance to win a professional mix and mastering, DJ promo, and radio servicing for your productions, radio show residencies, and additional exposure.