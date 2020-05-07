Bingo Players, Laidback Luke, Sophie Francis, and More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival

1001Tracklists today announced its forthcoming 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival, which will kick off this Friday, May 8th, and conclude on Sunday, May 10th. Along with the announcement came the unveiling of the fest's massive lineup, which features electro house kingpin Bingo Players, iconic producer and Mixmash boss Laidback Luke, Hexagon wunderkind RetroVision, Dutch young gun Sophie Francis, and Norwegian trance heavyweight Ørjan Nilsen, among many others.
Each day of 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival will also curate its own dedicated sound, starting with "Mainstage" on Friday, followed by "House Party" on Saturday and "Trance & Progressive" on Sunday.
You can tune into the livestream event via 1001Tracklists' official Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 8AM EST (2PM CET) on Friday, and Saturday and Sunday each will start at 9AM EST (3PM CET). Each day represents a 15-hour streaming marathon that moonlights as an all-day dance party for those on lockdown who want to dance from the comfort of their kitchens.
1001Tracklists is the world's leading DJ tracklist database, emerging as the go-to platform over the years for any fan to ID music they heard in a set when Shazam fails them. The platform has also become a critical tool for artists, who are able to peruse the site to keep a pulse not only the most popular dance music of the moment for their own sets, but also performances by their fellow DJs who may have supported their music.
1001Tracklists goes beyond simple aggregation, though, as they also release an annual “A State Of Dance Music” report that provides compelling insights into the dance music community and its most influential tracks from year's past. Moreover, 1001Tracklists owns and operates Songstats, an analytics platform that compiles data and offers critical growth insights for artists and labels, including David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kaskade, Spinnin' Records, and Armada Music, among many others.
You can RSVP for 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival here and check out the full lineup below.
Friday, May 8th – Mainstage
Bingo Players
Dannic
Danny Quest
David Puentez
DJ Licious
Jack Wins
Jewelz & Sparks
KURA
Laidback Luke
Lucas & Steve
Norman Doray
RetroVision
SICK INDIVIDUALS
Sophie Francis
TV Noise
Saturday, May 9th – House Party
Arno Cost
BYOR
Cato Anaya
Dani Deahl
Ferreck Dawn
Glass Petals
KC Lights
Kideko
Leftwing : Kody
Low Steppa
Mednas
Nico De Andrea
Pablo Nouvelle
Sylvain Armand
Sunday, May 10th – Trance & Progressive
Anakim
Ben Gold
Dezza
Fisherman
Gabriel & Dresden
Gardenstate
KhoMha
Mark Sixma
Nifra
Orjan Nilsen
Rodg
Ruben De Ronde
Somna
