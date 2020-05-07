Bingo Players, Laidback Luke, Sophie Francis, and More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival

1001Tracklists today announced its forthcoming 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival, which will kick off this Friday, May 8th, and conclude on Sunday, May 10th. Along with the announcement came the unveiling of the fest's massive lineup, which features electro house kingpin Bingo Players, iconic producer and Mixmash boss Laidback Luke, Hexagon wunderkind RetroVision, Dutch young gun Sophie Francis, and Norwegian trance heavyweight Ørjan Nilsen, among many others.

Each day of 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival will also curate its own dedicated sound, starting with "Mainstage" on Friday, followed by "House Party" on Saturday and "Trance & Progressive" on Sunday.

You can tune into the livestream event via 1001Tracklists' official Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 8AM EST (2PM CET) on Friday, and Saturday and Sunday each will start at 9AM EST (3PM CET). Each day represents a 15-hour streaming marathon that moonlights as an all-day dance party for those on lockdown who want to dance from the comfort of their kitchens.

1001Tracklists is the world's leading DJ tracklist database, emerging as the go-to platform over the years for any fan to ID music they heard in a set when Shazam fails them. The platform has also become a critical tool for artists, who are able to peruse the site to keep a pulse not only the most popular dance music of the moment for their own sets, but also performances by their fellow DJs who may have supported their music.

1001Tracklists goes beyond simple aggregation, though, as they also release an annual “A State Of Dance Music” report that provides compelling insights into the dance music community and its most influential tracks from year's past. Moreover, 1001Tracklists owns and operates Songstats, an analytics platform that compiles data and offers critical growth insights for artists and labels, including David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kaskade, Spinnin' Records, and Armada Music, among many others.

You can RSVP for 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival here and check out the full lineup below.

Friday, May 8th – Mainstage

Bingo Players

Dannic

Danny Quest

David Puentez

DJ Licious

Jack Wins

Jewelz & Sparks

KURA

Laidback Luke

Lucas & Steve

Norman Doray

RetroVision

SICK INDIVIDUALS

Sophie Francis

TV Noise

Saturday, May 9th – House Party

Arno Cost

BYOR

Cato Anaya

Dani Deahl

Ferreck Dawn

Glass Petals

KC Lights

Kideko

Leftwing : Kody

Low Steppa

Mednas

Nico De Andrea

Pablo Nouvelle

Sylvain Armand

Sunday, May 10th – Trance & Progressive

Anakim

Ben Gold

Dezza

Fisherman

Gabriel & Dresden

Gardenstate

KhoMha

Mark Sixma

Nifra

Orjan Nilsen

Rodg

Ruben De Ronde

Somna

FOLLOW 1001TRACKLISTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/1001tracklists/

Twitter: twitter.com/1001tracklists

Instagram: instagram.com/1001tracklists/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/1001tracklists