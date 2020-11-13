Someone Forked Up $1,764 for a 12" Vinyl Version of Avicii's "Levels"

How much would you be willing to pay for vinyl from Avicii?
How much would you be willing to pay for vinyl from Avicii?

One eager buyer has dropped a cool $1,764 to purchase a special 12" vinyl single of "Levels," the legendary dance music producer's breakthrough 2011 single, on Discogs. Discogs runs a monthly feature about the 30 most expensive items purchased from its marketplace, and in the October edition, the 12" limited version of Avicii's "Levels" appears in the #19 spot. Pink Floyd's 1967 The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn LP topped the list at $6,500.

R-3689130-1432401525-2987.jpeg

Prevalently known as the most recognizable song in the history of EDM, the inescapable "Levels" has stood the test of time as a generational anthem. The song proved to be a tour de force for Avicii, moonlighting as a launchpad for the career of perhaps the most prolific DJ and music producer dance music has ever seen.

If you're unwilling to dive into your bank account to get your hands on the vinyl, dive back into "Levels" below.

