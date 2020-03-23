1,600 Laid Off by Hakkasan Group Due to COVID-19 Gathering Restrictions

As live music brands the world over reel from the impacts of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Hakkasan Group has been forced to make significant budget cuts. The company - which owns Las Vegas spaces like Hakkasan and OMNIA Nightclub - has permanently laid off roughly 1,600 employees.

“Unfortunately, while we have tried to save costs in as many places as possible, we also have to initiate layoffs as a further cost-cutting measure,” reads an email sent out to newly cut staff by Hakkasan Group Chief Financial Officer Michael Ryan-Southern. “Regrettably, because your position in the company is dependent upon the operation of the venues, you have been selected for permanent lay off effective March 21, 2020.”

Countless Las Vegas clubs have been hit hard by lawmaker response to COVID-19. Last week XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club and others issued statements revealing that they would shutter their doors for an indefinite period of time.

At the time of writing, the World Health Organization reports that there are just shy of 360,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally with a resulting death toll of over 15,000. In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus as well as its far-reaching economic impacts, all are urged to abide by the new regulations imposed by local lawmakers.

