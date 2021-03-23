1788-L Signals Possible Return, Unveils Cryptic New Website for Fans to Decode

The website prompts fans to decode a message to find out what the producer has in store.

Following the reveal of a cryptic new website, it appears 1788-L is ready to reboot.

While the anonymous bass music artist's identity has remained a mystery since his 2018 debut, he's made an undeniable impression in a short amount of time. This esteem is shared by his peers, having toured and collaborated with high-profile acts such as REZZ, The Glitch Mob, Kayzo, and ILLENIUM, among others.

At 11AM PT (2PM ET), 1788-L went live on his socials with a link to a new website, which offers a "system update" for fans. Upon entering an email, users are taken to a terminal, where an automated bootloader sequence initiates a 1788-L homepage. Here, they are prompted to enter a command, which presumably unlocks a new page and, hopefully, news on what's next for the artist.

Screenshot of 1788-L's new website, which has led fans to believe a return from the mysterious artist is imminent. 1788-L.com

We've reached out to 1788-L for comment. However, the only immediate clue is a binary code sequence at the bottom of the webpage.

You can check out 1788-L's announcement below. Enter the website and attempt to decode the message yourself here.

