1788-L Signals Possible Return, Unveils Cryptic New Website for Fans to Decode

1788-L Signals Possible Return, Unveils Cryptic New Website for Fans to Decode

The website prompts fans to decode a message to find out what the producer has in store.
Author:
Publish date:

1788-L

The website prompts fans to decode a message to find out what the producer has in store.

Following the reveal of a cryptic new website, it appears 1788-L is ready to reboot.

While the anonymous bass music artist's identity has remained a mystery since his 2018 debut, he's made an undeniable impression in a short amount of time. This esteem is shared by his peers, having toured and collaborated with high-profile acts such as REZZThe Glitch MobKayzo, and ILLENIUM, among others.

At 11AM PT (2PM ET), 1788-L went live on his socials with a link to a new website, which offers a "system update" for fans. Upon entering an email, users are taken to a terminal, where an automated bootloader sequence initiates a 1788-L homepage. Here, they are prompted to enter a command, which presumably unlocks a new page and, hopefully, news on what's next for the artist.

Screenshot of 1788-L's new website, which has led fans to believe a return from the mysterious artist is imminent.

Screenshot of 1788-L's new website, which has led fans to believe a return from the mysterious artist is imminent.

We've reached out to 1788-L for comment. However, the only immediate clue is a binary code sequence at the bottom of the webpage.

You can check out 1788-L's announcement below. Enter the website and attempt to decode the message yourself here.

FOLLOW 1788-L:

Facebook: facebook.com/1788l
Instagram: instagram.com/1788_l
Twitter: twitter.com/l_1788
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PowHdH

Related

1788-L - SENTIENCE EP
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L Releases Full 'SENTIENCE' EP [Listen]

First EP from mysterious new artist

The Glitch Mob x 1788-L
MUSIC RELEASES

The Glitch Mob and 1788-L Release New Collab, "Momentary Lapse"

This marks The Glitch Mob's third release in four weeks.

unnamed-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali and 1788-L Team up for "R U I N"

Ekali and 1788-L's massive ID is finally here.

Illenium-2017-billboard-1548
NEWS

Illenium Premieres Edit of Ekali and 1788-L's Upcoming Track "R U I N"

Can't wait to catch this one at a show!

League of Legends Worlds 2019 Theme Song
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L and Blanke Debut League of Legends 2019 Worlds Theme Remixes

1788-L and Blanke debuted remixes of the League of Legends 2019 World Championship theme song while supporting Illenium at Red Rocks.

1788-L
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L Welcomes You to Dark Dystopian “Cyberspace”

Sounds like Justice.

FULLBURST-ART-e1533315557772
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L Reveals First Single “F U L L / B U R S T” with totto From Debut EP Out This Month [Listen]

M A C H I N E S A R E F O R E V E R

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Sparks Fan Speculation with Mysterious Website Update

The Martin Garrix website has been given an interesting makeover.