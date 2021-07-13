180,000 Ravers Partied at EXIT Festival Over the Weekend
EXIT made history as Europe's first major music festival since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
EXIT Festival made history over the weekend as Europe's first major music festival since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic—and 180,000 people were there to witness it.

The festival's momentous 20th anniversary edition, which has been forced to postpone due to the impact of the virus, featured David Guetta, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Solomun, Amelie Lens, Maceo Plex, and many more.

Besides the complex planning it takes to host a festival of this magnitude, organizers also had to navigate erratic health and safety regulations. The fact that they expected guests from 70 countries also complicated the situation.

In accordance with the "Safe Events Serbia" protocol, attendees were required to provide a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination in order to attend. According to a press release, early statistics indicated less than a dozen positive cases from approximately 14,000 tests conducted at the festival’s pre-entry test zone.

"I knew this year’s event was more than just a festival, it was a movement of people, ready to do whatever it takes to keep human connections at the forefront of our existence," said Dusan Kovacevic, the festival's founder & CEO. "Festivals are generally made to promote values worth living for and we are determined to prove that festivals can be organised safely even during a pandemic. That’s why we have worked tirelessly to create a best practice model on how to do it."

"Besides our own event, we also hope that EXIT will be encouragement to all our international festival colleagues, the ‘Festival Family’ that it is possible for all of us."

