19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Collapsing at Scotland's Terminal V Festival: Report
Maya Nager, 19, has died after collapsing at Scotland's Terminal V electronic music festival, Edinburgh Live reports.
Nager's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but local reports state she "ingested a substance" hours before the event. She eventually collapsed on the festival's grounds and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Nager was pronounced dead on Monday morning. Authorities have now launched an investigation into her death.
19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Collapsing at Scotland's Terminal V Festival: Report
Maya Nager is believed to have ingested an unknown substance prior to the event, which bills itself as the largest dance music festival in Scotland.
"We were made aware of a 19-year-old woman taking unwell at an event in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh, around 18:00 on Saturday, 29 October," a spokesperson said, per BBC News. "She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but sadly died on Monday, 31 October."
Terminal V is billed as Scotland's largest electronic music festival. Prior to this year's edition, police had raised concerns after previous Terminal V events led to a spate of hospitalizations from drug usage, per Edinburgh Live.
Nager was an activist who was said to have a passion for refugees and animals. A fundraiser has now been launched in her memory.