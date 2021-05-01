This DJ Performed a Marathon 20-Hour Set to Raise Money for Children With Cerebral Palsy

DJ Geddes raised £5,000 for charity and lost 6lbs in the process.
Paul Geddes

DJ Geddes raised £5,000 for charity and lost 6lbs in the process.

UK DJ Paul Geddes, of the duo Geddes & Gioia, has completed an impressive marathon performance to raise thousands in donations to support children impacted by cerebral palsy.

From 5AM to 1AM the following morning, Geddes delivered 20 hours of nonstop music. Amid the pandemic, he had made a habit of hosting six-hour performances via livestream, and his latest idea was an evolution of that concept.

Despite the longer set duration, Geddes wasn't short on energy throughout the run. The post-performance measurements showed that he had logged 84,000 steps in the process and consequently shed nearly 6lbs, according to Wirral Globe.

DJ Geddes

DJ Geddes with his wife Caz Geddes and children Tallulah and Farrah Bee.

Geddes' efforts went towards supporting Stick ‘n’ Step, a charity aimed at supporting children who are impacted by cerebral palsy and their families. He shattered his initial goal of £1,000 by several multiples, effectively raising £5,000 to support their cause.

Geddes' professional background includes 25 years of military service and experience in private security. Given his career path it's perhaps not a surprise that he harnessed the willpower and discipline to undertake such a lengthy performance. The DJ has set similar physical challenges for himself in the past; previously he completed a strenuous 842 mile run while carrying a 25kg weight to support NHS charities.

Find out more about Geddes' initiative here.

