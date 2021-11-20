Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Over 200 Artists Sign Open Letter Condemning Amazon's Ticketless Palm-Reading Tech
Publish date:

Over 200 Artists Sign Open Letter Condemning Amazon's Ticketless Palm-Reading Tech

Tom Morello, Gramatik, and Tommie Sunshine are part of a collective of artists requesting venues to cease implementing and utilizing the biometric technology immediately.
Author:

Amazon

Tom Morello, Gramatik, and Tommie Sunshine are part of a collective of artists requesting venues to cease implementing and utilizing the biometric technology immediately.

Amazon's new biometric scanners, the company's proposed solution for contactless entry into concerts, is being met with significant pushback from prominent musicians.

A collective of over 200 artists have penned an open letter to Red Rocks Amphitheater, AXS, and AEG Worldwide requesting they cease to support the Amazon One palm-scanning technology, Rolling Stone reports. The technology eliminates the need for a ticket and theoretically expedites the entry process for major events, including concerts. 

The group of artists, collectively responding under the name Amazon Doesn't Rock, includes Tom Morello, Gramatik, Tommie Sunshine, and many more. Red Rocks recently implemented the Amazon One technology, which some say could be used to abuse personal data and compromise the safety of concert-goers. 

redrocks

Recommended Articles

Amazon One
NEWS

Over 200 Artists Sign Open Letter Condemning Amazon's Ticketless Palm-Reading Tech

Tom Morello, Gramatik, and Tommie Sunshine are part of a collective of artists requesting venues to cease implementing and utilizing the biometric technology immediately.

17 seconds ago
david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Drops Official Remix of Coldplay and BTS' Intergalactic Ballad, "My Universe"

David Guetta employs just the right amount of transformational energy on his remix of Coldplay and BTS' crossover hit, "My Universe."

12 minutes ago
general ibiza
NEWS

Police Presence at Music Festivals Linked to "Panic Overdoses": Study

Around half of MDMA users admitted to high-risk consumption behaviors out of fear of being apprehended by police.

18 hours ago

The letter rhetorically asks readers to consider the cost of this potential invasion of privacy: "We need to look beyond the shiny veneer of this tech and ask: How might it impact the most marginalized among us? How does it feed the terrifying tidal wave of corporations boosting their profits through the collection of increasingly intimate data from our bodies and lives?"

The letter elaborates that with such biometric technology immediately available within Amazon's systems, concerts could become hotspots for ICE raids and create the risk of identities being stolen en masse.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to an inquiry from MusicTech and disputed some of the risk assessments outlined in the open letter.

"Amazon One devices are protected by multiple security controls, and palm images are never stored on the Amazon One device," according to the spokesperson. "Rather, the images are encrypted and sent to a highly secure area we custom-built for Amazon One in the cloud where we create your palm signature."

You can read the full open letter here.

Related

90.0
GEAR + TECH

No Tickets, No Problem: You Can Now Enter Red Rocks By Scanning Your Palm

Fans entering concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre can now scan their palm using Amazon One's biometric technology.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Over 180 Musicians Sign Open Letter Criticizing Spotify for Controversial Voice Recognition Technology

A patent approved in January of this year could eventually pave the way for Spotify to serve up recommendations based on voice surveillance.

The Black Madonna
NEWS

The Black Madonna Cuts Ties with Amazon's Intersect Festival

Both Amazon and The Black Madonna have issued statements.

billie eilish
GEAR + TECH

Amazon Music Launches "DJ Mode" Experience With Debut Takeover From Billie Eilish

"DJ Mode" brings listeners closer to the music they're streaming with insight from artists, DJs, and commentators.

jeff bezos
INDUSTRY

Artist Rights Alliance Sends Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Questioning Twitch's Unlicensed Music Policy

The nonprofit organization is calling on the Amazon CEO to clarify his statement regarding unlicensed music on Twitch during his recent testimony to Congress.

choose dj
NEWS

Amazon Music Launches Choose Your Own DJ Just in Time for 2020

The collection includes specially curated playlists from Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Maya Jane Coles, and more.

01_EDCLV2017_0616_221016-3380_MVA
NEWS

Electric Daisy Carnival & Amazon Web Services Come Together To Advance The Festival Experience

Finalists will receive VIP passes to EDC Las Vegas, and the grand prize is a VIP trip to EDC Orlando!

Screen-Shot-2019-01-24-at-10.48.31-AM-1030x526
NEWS

Palms Casino Resort Announces KAOS Grand Opening Schedule with Travis Scott, Cardi B, Skrillex and More

The festivities will take place on April 5th, 6th and 7th.