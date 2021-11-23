ILLENIUM, Black Coffee, More Nab 2022 Grammy Award Nominations: See the Full List

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards have officially been announced, including those in the Dance/Electronic categories.

Up for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording are Afrojack and David Guetta ("Hero") Oalufur Arnalds ("Loom" featuring Bonobo), James Blake ("Before"), Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs ("Heartbreak"), Caribou ("You Can Do It"), RÜFÜS DU SOL ("Alive") and Tiësto ("The Business").

Receiving nods in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album were Black Coffee (Subconsciously), ILLENIUM (Fallen Embers), Major Lazer (Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)), Marshmello (Shockwave), Sylvan Esso (Free Love), and Ten City (Judgement).

In the wake of a tumultuous year for the Recording Academy, the organization eradicated its controversial anonymous voting committee and announced a slew of updates to its flagship award ceremony's annual guidelines. That included a change to the name of the category formerly known as Best Dance Recording, which was renamed to Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31st and will broadcast live on CBS. You can check out the full list of nominations below.

1. Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA



ABBA Freedom

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon



Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time

Brandi Carlile



Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA



Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X



Lil Nas X drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo



Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

2. Album Of The Year

We Are

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber



Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat



Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.



H.E.R. Montero

Lil Nas X



Lil Nas X Sour

Olivia Rodrigo



Olivia Rodrigo Evermore

Taylor Swift



Taylor Swift Donda

Kanye West

3. Song Of The Year

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)



Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)



Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)



Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)



Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)



Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)



Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)



Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)



Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab



Jimmie Allen



Baby Keem



FINNEAS



Glass Animals



Japanese Breakfast



The Kid LAROI



Arlo Parks



Olivia Rodrigo



Saweetie

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone

Justin Bieber



Justin Bieber Right On Time

Brandi Carlile



Brandi Carlile Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Positions

Ariana Grande



Ariana Grande drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco



Justin Bieber & benny blanco Butter

BTS



BTS Higher Power

Coldplay



Coldplay Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones



Norah Jones A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly



Tori Kelly Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi



Ledisi That's Life

Willie Nelson



Willie Nelson A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber



Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat



Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Positions

Ariana Grande



Ariana Grande Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero

Afrojack & David Guetta



Afrojack & David Guetta Loom

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo



Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo Before

James Blake



James Blake Heartbreak

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs



Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs You Can Do It

Caribou



Caribou Alive

RÜFÜS DU SOL

RÜFÜS DU SOL The Business

Tiësto

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album



Subconsciously

Black Coffee



Black Coffee Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM



ILLENIUM Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer



Major Lazer Shockwave

Marshmello



Marshmello Free Love

Sylvan Esso



Sylvan Esso Judgement

Ten City

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin'

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal



Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal The Garden

Rachel Eckroth



Rachel Eckroth Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti



Taylor Eigsti At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band



Steve Gadd Band Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC



AC/DC Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Black Pumas



Black Pumas Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell



Chris Cornell Ohms

Deftones



Deftones Making A Fire

Foo Fighters

13. Best Metal Performance

Genesis

Deftones



Deftones The Alien

Dream Theater



Dream Theater Amazonia

Gojira



Gojira Pushing The Tides

Mastodon



Mastodon The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Rob Zombie

14. Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)



Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer) The Bandit

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)



Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon) Distance

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)



Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH) Find My Way

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)



Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney) Waiting On A War

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

15. Best Rock Album

Power Up

AC/DC



AC/DC Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Black Pumas



Black Pumas No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell



Chris Cornell Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters



Foo Fighters McCartney III

Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Shore

Fleet Foxes



Fleet Foxes If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey



Halsey Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast



Japanese Breakfast Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks



Arlo Parks Daddy's Home

St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra



Snoh Aalegra Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon



Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Damage

H.E.R.



H.E.R. Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic



Silk Sonic Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste Bring It On Home To Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal



BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal Born Again

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper



Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper Fight For You

H.E.R.



H.E.R. How Much Can A Heart Take

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

19. Best R&B Song

Damage

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)



Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Good Days

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)



Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA) Heartbreak Anniversary

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)



Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)



Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Pick Up Your Feelings

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light

Eric Bellinger



Eric Bellinger Something To Say

Cory Henry



Cory Henry Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote



Hiatus Kaiyote Table For Two

Lucky Daye



Lucky Daye Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington



Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

21. Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra



Snoh Aalegra We Are

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges



Leon Bridges Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.



H.E.R. Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar



Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar Up

Cardi B



Cardi B M Y . L I F E

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray



J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray Way 2 Sexy

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug



Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug Thot S***

Megan Thee Stallion

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby



J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby Need To Know

Doja Cat



Doja Cat Industry Baby

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow



Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow Wusyaname

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign



Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

24. Best Rap Song

Bath Salts

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)



Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas) Best Friend

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)



Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat) Family Ties

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)



Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar) Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)



Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) M Y . L I F E

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

25. Best Rap Album

The Off-Season

J. Cole



J. Cole Certified Lover Boy

Drake



Drake King's Disease II

Nas



Nas Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator



Tyler, The Creator Donda

Kanye West

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All

Luke Combs



Luke Combs Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton



Mickey Guyton All I Do Is Drive

Jason Isbell



Jason Isbell camera roll

Kacey Musgraves



Kacey Musgraves You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn't Love You

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood



Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Younger Me

Brothers Osborne



Brothers Osborne Glad You Exist

Dan + Shay



Dan + Shay Chasing After You

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris



Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

28. Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)



Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris) camera roll

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)



Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)



Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) Country Again

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)



Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett) Fancy Like

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)



Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes) Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

29. Best Country Album

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne



Brothers Osborne Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton



Mickey Guyton The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram



Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson



Sturgill Simpson Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

Brothers

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton



Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej



Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej Pangaea

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone



Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone Night + Day

Opium Moon



Opium Moon Pieces Of Forever

Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)



Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah) Kick Those Feet

Kenny Barron, soloist

Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)



Kenny Barron, soloist Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios) Bigger Than Us

Jon Batiste, soloist

Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)



Jon Batiste, soloist Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists) Absence

Terence Blanchard, soloist

Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)



Terence Blanchard, soloist Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet) Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations

The Baylor Project



The Baylor Project SuperBlue

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter



Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon



Nnenna Freelon Flor

Gretchen Parlato



Gretchen Parlato Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste Absence

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet



Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba



Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba Akoustic Band LIVE

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl



Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Pat Metheny

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland!

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart



The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart Dear Love

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force



Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band



Christian McBride Big Band Swirling

Sun Ra Arkestra



Sun Ra Arkestra Jackets XL

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés



Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés The South Bronx Story

Carlos Henriquez



Carlos Henriquez Virtual Birdland

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Transparency

Dafnis Prieto Sextet



Dafnis Prieto Sextet El Arte Del Bolero

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Voice Of God

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters



Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters Joyful

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters



Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters Help

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters



Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters Never Lost

CeCe Winans



CeCe Winans Wait On You

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters



Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters



H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters Man Of Your Word

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters



Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters Believe For It

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters



CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters Jireh

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story

Jekalyn Carr



Jekalyn Carr Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Tasha Cobbs Leonard Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music



Maverick City Music Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music



Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Believe For It

CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger

Natalie Grant



Natalie Grant Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Israel & New Breed



Israel & New Breed The Blessing (Live)

Kari Jobe



Kari Jobe Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Tauren Wells



Tauren Wells Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.



Harry Connick, Jr. That's Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band



Gaither Vocal Band Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound



Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Songs For The Times

The Isaacs



The Isaacs My Savior

Carrie Underwood

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán



Pablo Alborán Mis Amores

Paula Arenas



Paula Arenas Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona



Ricardo Arjona Mis Manos

Camilo



Camilo Mendó

Alex Cuba



Alex Cuba Revelación

Selena Gomez

42. Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro



Rauw Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny Jose

J Balvin



J Balvin KG0516

KAROL G



KAROL G Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja

Bomba Estéreo



Bomba Estéreo Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico



Diamante Eléctrico Origen

Juanes

Juanes Calambre

Nathy Peluso



Nathy Peluso El Madrileño

C. Tangana



C. Tangana Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas



Aida Cuevas A Mis 80's

Vicente Fernández



Vicente Fernández Seis

Mon Laferte



Mon Laferte Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade



Natalia Lafourcade Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

45. Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta



Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico



El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola



Aymée Nuviola Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa



Gilberto Santa Rosa Live In Peru

Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

46. Best American Roots Performance

Cry

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste Love And Regret

Billy Strings



Billy Strings I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck



The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck Same Devil

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile



Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile Nightflyer

Allison Russell

47. Best American Roots Song

Avalon

Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)



Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi) Call Me A Fool

Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)



Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas) Cry

Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)



Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) Diamond Studded Shoes

Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)



Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola) Nightflyer

Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

48. Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere

Jackson Browne



Jackson Browne Leftover Feelings

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band



John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band Native Sons

Los Lobos



Los Lobos Outside Child

Allison Russell



Allison Russell Stand For Myself

Yola

49. Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal

Billy Strings



Billy Strings My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck



Béla Fleck A Tribute To Bill Monroe

The Infamous Stringdusters



The Infamous Stringdusters Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Sturgill Simpson



Sturgill Simpson Music Is What I See

Rhonda Vincent

50. Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite



Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Traveler's Blues

Blues Traveler



Blues Traveler I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside



Cedric Burnside Be Ready When I Call You

Guy Davis



Guy Davis Take Me Back

Kim Wilson

51. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown



The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown Royal Tea

Joe Bonamassa



Joe Bonamassa Uncivil War

Shemekia Copeland



Shemekia Copeland Fire It Up

Steve Cropper



Steve Cropper 662

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

52. Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live]

Mary Chapin Carpenter



Mary Chapin Carpenter Long Violent History

Tyler Childers



Tyler Childers Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Madison Cunningham



Madison Cunningham They're Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi



Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi Blue Heron Suite

Sarah Jarosz

53. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul



Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Bloodstains & Teardrops

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux



Big Chief Monk Boudreaux My People

Cha Wa



Cha Wa Corey Ledet Zydeco

Corey Ledet Zydeco



Corey Ledet Zydeco Kau Ka Pe'a

Kalani Pe'a

REGGAE

54. Best Reggae Album

Pamoja

Etana



Etana Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan



Gramps Morgan Live N Livin

Sean Paul



Sean Paul Royal

Jesse Royal



Jesse Royal Beauty In The Silence

Soja



Soja 10

Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

55. Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab



Arooj Aftab Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy



Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti



Femi Kuti Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo



Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo Essence

WizKid Featuring Tems

56. Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni



Rocky Dawuni East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends



Daniel Ho & Friends Mother Nature

Angelique Kidjo



Angelique Kidjo Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti



Femi Kuti And Made Kuti Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

WizKid

CHILDREN'S

57. Best Children's Music Album

Actívate

123 Andrés



123 Andrés All One Tribe

1 Tribe Collective



1 Tribe Collective Black To The Future

Pierce Freelon



Pierce Freelon A Colorful World

Falu



Falu Crayon Kids

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

58. Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath

LeVar Burton



LeVar Burton Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle



Don Cheadle Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy



J. Ivy 8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman



Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman A Promised Land

Barack Obama

COMEDY

59. Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford



Lavell Crawford Evolution

Chelsea Handler



Chelsea Handler Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.



Louis C.K. Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black



Lewis Black The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze



Nate Bargatze Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

60. Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)



Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast) Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)



Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast) Girl From The North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)



Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)



Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company) Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)



Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast) The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella

(Various Artists)



(Various Artists) Dear Evan Hansen

(Various Artists)



(Various Artists) In The Heights

(Various Artists)



(Various Artists) One Night In Miami...

(Various Artists)



(Various Artists) Respect

Jennifer Hudson



Jennifer Hudson Schmigadoon! Episode 1

(Various Artists)



(Various Artists) The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day

62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton

Kris Bowers, composer



Kris Bowers, composer Dune

Hans Zimmer, composer



Hans Zimmer, composer The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Ludwig Göransson, composer



Ludwig Göransson, composer The Queen's Gambit

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer



Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer Soul

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

63. Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)



Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White) All Eyes On Me [From Inside]

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)



Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)



Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk) Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)



Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)



Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson) Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

64. Best Instrumental Composition

Beautiful Is Black

Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)



Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger) Cat And Mouse

Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)



Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola) Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)



Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge) Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)



Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble) Eberhard

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chopsticks

Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)



Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta) For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)



Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith) Infinite Love

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)



Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri) Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)



Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) The Struggle Within

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Lin

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)



Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin) A Change Is Gonna Come

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)



Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake) The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)



Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) Eleanor Rigby

Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)



Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry) To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

67. Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)



Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) Carnage

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)



Pakelang

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)



Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) Serpentine Prison

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)



Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger) Zeta

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)



Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) Color Theory

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)



Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy) The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)



Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson) 77-81

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)



Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four) Swimming In Circles

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

69. Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)



Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim) The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)



Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)



Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)



David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists) The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

70. Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)



Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson) Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)



Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)



April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)



Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

PRODUCTION

71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema

Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)



Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías) Dawn

Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)



Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba) Hey What

BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)



BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low) Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)



Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga) Notes With Attachments

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A) Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A) Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T) Sling (Clairo) (A) Solar Power (Lorde) (A) Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)



Rogét Chahayed //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T) Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T) Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T) Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S) Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T) Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S) Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S) NITROUS (Joji) (T) Vibez (ZAYN) (S)



Mike Elizondo Glow On (Turnstile) (A) Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A) Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T) Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T) Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A) Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S) Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A) King's Disease II (Nas) (A)



Ricky Reed //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S) Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T) Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S) Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A) Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T) Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T) Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S) Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)



73. Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)



Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul) Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)



Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach) Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)



Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang) Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)



3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff) Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)



Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande) Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)



Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\

Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

74. Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)



George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys) Clique

Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)



Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber) Fine Line

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)



Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles) The Future Bites

Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)



Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson) Stille Grender

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

75. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)



Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)



Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)



Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer) Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

76. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A) Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A) Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A) Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A) More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A) O'Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)



Steven Epstein Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A) Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A) Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A) Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)



David Frost Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A) Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A) One Movement Symphonies - Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A) Primavera I - The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A) Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)



Elaine Martone Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A) Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A) Davis: Family Secrets - Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A) Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A) Schubert: Symphony In C Major, 'The Great'; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)



Judith Sherman Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A) Bruits (Imani Winds) (A) Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A) Fantasy - Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A) Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A) Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A) A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A) Vers Le Silence - William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)



CLASSICAL

77. Best Orchestral Performance



Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)



Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Muhly: Throughline

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)



Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)



Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

78. Best Opera Recording

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)



Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)



Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)



Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices) Little: Soldier Songs

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)



Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra) Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

79. Best Choral Performance

It's A Long Way

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)



Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)



Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale) Rising w/The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)



Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing) Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)



Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir) Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)



Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir) The Singing Guitar

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking

JACK Quartet



JACK Quartet Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sandbox Percussion



Sandbox Percussion Archetypes

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion



Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax



Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax Bruits

Imani Winds

81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh



Jennifer Koh An American Mosaic

Simone Dinnerstein



Simone Dinnerstein Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Augustin Hadelich



Augustin Hadelich Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)



Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) Mak Bach

Mak Grgić



Mak Grgić Of Power

Curtis Stewart

82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist



Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist



Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)



Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler) Schubert: Winterreise

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist



Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist Unexpected Shadows

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

83. Best Classical Compendium

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer



AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer



Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer Cerrone: The Arching Path

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer



Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer Plays

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers



Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)



Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion) Andriessen: The Only One

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)



Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) Batiste: Movement 11'

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)



Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste) Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

85. Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer



AC/DC David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer Freedom

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer



Jon Batiste Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Collin Tilley, video director



Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Collin Tilley, video director Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers



Billie Eilish Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers



Lil Nas X Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

86. Best Music Film

Inside

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer



Bo Burnham Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer David Byrne's American Utopia

David Byrne

Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers



David Byrne Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Billie Eilish

Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors



Billie Eilish Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Jimi Hendrix

John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers



Jimi Hendrix John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers Summer Of Soul

(Various Artists)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

This list of nominations was sourced from GRAMMY.com.