3LAU Announces Partnership to Reward $10K Scholarship in Fight Against Student Loan Debt

3LAU has partnered with philanthropic platform Bold.org to launch a $10K scholarship this month for a student in need. The partnership kicks off Bold.org's Year of Giving campaign, which will see the distribution of one monthly $10K scholarship to Americans fighting student loan debt.

The 3LAU "Everything" Scholarship arrives along with a new single from the producer titled "Everything." The track is due to arrive on January 15th, shortly after his upcoming 30th birthday.

“I’m thrilled to be the first partner for Bold.org’s Year of Giving Campaign," 3LAU said. "Since entering the music industry, I have been committed to focusing my passion and success toward good causes — many times within education. This year, I’m asking that my fans come together; I want them to join me in contributing to the scholarship so we can award this incredible opportunity to someone who really needs it."

Prospective applicants will need to apply online and include a link to an original song, dance, or piece of art that represents their "everything." Both upcoming and current college students are eligible to apply before the deadline, April 21st, 2021.

Throughout his career, 3LAU has been a philanthropic leader within the dance music industry. The artist created the first nonprofit dance music label Blume Records, which has donated to charitable causes such as Pencils of Promise since its inception in 2016.

Donors can contribute to 3LAU's "Everything" Scholarship here.

