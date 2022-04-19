Skip to main content
3LAU Wipes Out Artist's Student Loan Debt With Cryptocurrency

3LAU Wipes Out Artist's Student Loan Debt With Cryptocurrency

3LAU didn't hesitate to assist a fellow Web3 enthusiast and creative in need.

brphoto.co

3LAU didn't hesitate to assist a fellow Web3 enthusiast and creative in need.

Distressed by accumulating student loan debt, music producer and visual creative director Bdice reached out to 3LAU for feedback on an idea. What happened next changed the trajectory of his life forever.

A multi-faceted creative, Bdice understood well the need to retain ownership of his work. He had been well versed in the possibilities of Web3 and was actively exploring opportunities to monetize his work.

Unfortunately, Bdice tells EDM.com, he had found himself in dire straits from a financial standpoint. He'd gone through Audio Engineering & Music Production school, but the aftermath left him six figures in debt. Despite monthly payments, the interest continued to eat away his progress. He had spent $100,000 over 10 years in interest payments alone. 

Nonetheless, Bdice was persistent, a quality best exemplified by his project "Daily 16's." During his time in school from 2011 to 2012, he recorded a song and video every day for 365 days straight, and posted them to his YouTube channel. By the end of the experiment, he'd amassed 10,000 subscribers. Reflecting on the project, Bdice set out to create a Web3-based collection out of his Daily 16's, but he was looking for a second opinion.

Luckily, he had an opportunity to connect with 3LAU, one one of the most notable power-players in blockchain tech. In an open Twitter space, OnChainTV, Bdice shared his story and idea with the "Better With You" producer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
NEWS

3LAU Wipes Out Artist's Student Loan Debt With Cryptocurrency

3LAU didn't hesitate to assist a fellow Web3 enthusiast and creative in need.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
The Midnight
MUSIC RELEASES

The Midnight Drop Glam Metal Single "Change Your Heart or Die," Announce New Tour

The 17-city tour will take the duo and their supporting act, Nightly, across the U.S. this fall.

By Nick Yopko14 hours ago
WickedWoods-2019_ConcertSocks_557
EVENTS

An Insider's Guide to Wicked Woods Music Festival 2022

With Wicked Woods 2022 just around the corner, it's time to make sure you're ready for the reunion.

By Carlie Belbin18 hours ago

What happened next, Bdice could have never expected.

"We’ll fix it right now, what was the number you needed," 3LAU asked.

The amount he needed was 20.5 Ethereum ($ETH), over $62,000 USD at the time of writing. But Bdice was shocked and could hardly believe when the exact amount he'd requested wound up in his wallet. He took to Twitter to announce what had happened, and even then he was left speechless at the generosity.

The gesture has given Bdice new found flexibility to focus on his personal creative endeavors. He says one takeaway from the experience is to spotlight the generosity of the Web3 community.

"To me, 3LAU’s gesture was a direct reflection of one of the core goals in Web3, to level the playing field for creatives," he tells EDM.com.

Related

3LAU
NEWS

3LAU Announces Partnership to Reward $10K Scholarship in Fight Against Student Loan Debt

3LAU is joining Bold.org in their fight against the student debt crisis.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Is Giving Away a Singular Copy of a New Song And Its Rights—As an NFT

The idea was developed in the spirit of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album release.

3lau
EVENTS

3LAU to Perform DJ Set in Miami During World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference

3LAU will perform a DJ set to coincide with Bitcoin 2021, which organizers are calling "the largest Bitcoin event in history."

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's NFT Marketplace Nabs $55 Million Investment From The Chainsmokers, Kygo, More

This funding comes after a $16 million investment back in August.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU, A-Trak, Diplo Bet Big On HIFI as the Future of Financial Transparency for Music Creators

HIFI closed an eight-figure funding round that attracted major electronic music artists and industry executives alike.

3LAU
MUSIC RELEASES

3LAU Joins Anjunabeats with New Single "Tokyo" ft. Xira

3LAU's trance/progressive release "Tokyo" has found a home on Anjunabeats

3LAU
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's Next Song Will Be 50% Fan-Owned

3LAU has cracked the code for democratizing investing in music, and it lies squarely within NFT technology.

3LAU
FEATURES

3LAU Joins Titans of Industry, Landing On List of Top 100 Notable People In Blockchain

3LAU has been recognized for his continued influence in blockchain and decentralized finance.