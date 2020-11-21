5 Takeaways from Zedd's Candid Reddit AMA

This week, Zedd was a metaphorical open book, participating in his first-ever AMA on /r/Music. The hit-making producer dropped insightful bits of knowledge on career advice, music production, and so much more.

Here are five key takeaways we gleaned from the discussion.

ZEDD AND PORTER ROBINSON RECENTLY SPOKE ABOUT WORKING ON MUSIC TOGETHER

This is not a drill. Zedd latched onto this point not once, but twice. Two fans expressed wanting to hear some form of collaboration involving the star producers, and Zedd seems eager to make it a reality. "We recently talked about getting together and make some music together. Hoping it'll happen," Zedd responded.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Zedd shared an eclectic collaboration wish list that has piqued our imagination. The list included Radiohead, Adele, Bruno Mars, Drake, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

WE MAY BE WAITING AWHILE FOR THE NEXT ZEDD ALBUM

Unfortunately, the good comes with the bad. While Zedd has already been hesitant to put a timeline in place for the release of his next album, the pandemic has left him feeling uninspired. "I decided to push back the album to when things are more back to normal," Zedd commented. "I really wanted it to come out this year but I put the album on stand-by because during quarantine I just didn't feel the inspiration to make this the best album possible."

Zedd stated he will be following the news and will shift his attention back towards the album as clubs begin to announce plans for reopening.

ZEDD IS WILLING TO DIVULGE HIS PRODUCTION SECRETS

This AMA is mandatory reading for the hungry music producer. Zedd shared intimate knowledge of his approach and processes in a way that is rare for established artists. He dropped several gems, including a list of his secret weapon plugins and a step-by-step explanation of how to replicate his instantly-recognizable vocoder effect.

IN HIS EARLY DAYS OF TOURING, ZEDD WAS TERRIFIED TO USE THE MIC

We all know DJs who lean a little too much on using the mic. We learned, however, that it's actually possible to have the opposite problem as well.

Zedd shared he was actually "terrified" to use the mic in his first year of touring. That is, until Skrillex helped him get over his fear by essentially forcing him to use it during a show they played together. Zedd says he's grateful Skrillex ultimately coaxed him into it as he now considers it a key part of fan interaction.

ZEDD IS STILL DREAMING BIGGER

Despite a lucrative career that has landed him consistently among the most successful DJs, the Grammy Award-winning producer continues to think bigger about what his legacy could be.

When asked about what's he's most proud of having accomplished, Zedd says it's too early to answer that question. He stated his ultimate goal with music is one he's had since the start of his career. "I told my team that my goal was to make an album that withstands the test of time and is gonna be just as amazing decades from the time it is being released as it is in the moment, Zedd wrote. "If I can achieve that, I will have achieved everything I wanted to achieve in music."

