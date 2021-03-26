Here are the 50 Biggest One-Hit Wonders on Spotify

The top-ranked dance music one-hit wonder, you ask? That would be Cookin' On 3 Burners' "This Girl."
A new study has unearthed 50 songs that have the dubious honor of being the biggest one-hit wonders on Spotify.

The study, conducted by broadbandchoices, found a number of electronic music classics to be considered among the streaming platform's highest-earning one-hit wonders. Cookin' On 3 Burners took the top spot among dance tracks for their global hit "This Girl," slotting in at #2 overall. Others include Eiffel 65's inescapable "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," Alice Deejay's iconic trance banger "Better Off Alone," and O-Zone's maddeningly catchy "Dragostea Din Tei." We apologize if that last one is now stuck in your head.

Taking the #1 overall spot is Gotye's 2011 breakup anthem "Somebody That I Used to Know," a track that just simply refuses to go away. Check out the full list below.

broadbandchoices also measured how much money one-hit wonders could have earned in streaming royalties in the years after their respective releases, and determined their sums as an annual salary.

To flesh out the study, broadbandchoices analyzed 20 of the most-followed "one-hit wonder" playlists on Spotify and applied their findings to formulate a list of the most popular. Play counts were sourced directly from the platform and incorporated alternative edits and reissues. Remixes did not factor due to their standing as wholly new recordings.

broadbandchoices' methodology was based off data provided by Digital Music News, who reported that artists earn an average of $0.003 to $0.005 per stream on Spotify. They used the $0.005 benchmark to calculate estimated earnings.

Read the full study here. Those feeling nostalgic can rinse these one-hit wonders via the playlist below.

