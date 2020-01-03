A-Trak and Armand Van Helden to Bring Duck Sauce Back in 2020

As we recently went over, "Barbara Streisand" was among the tracks that ushered in the EDM decade that began in 2010. Duck Sauce - the duo behind the single comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden - have announced a 2020 return following a nearly six-year hiatus.

A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) tweeted a video of ducks flying with Van Helden tagged in the caption. The following day, the duo were announced as one of the headliners on the 2019 lineup of Coachella.

Macklovitch has had a prodigious career in electronic music and hip-hop. The DJ, producer, turntablist and Fool's Gold Records label boss won the DMC World DJ Championship in 1997 at only 15, and he went on to tour with Kanye West before riding the wave of the EDM boom.

Van Helden's career broke through in the '90s as well, with his "Dark Garage Remix" of Sneaker Pimps' "Spin Spin Sugar" influencing the evolution of UK garage. The NYC producer would release other hits like "My My My" featuring Tara McDonald and "You Don't Know Me" in addition to collaborations with the likes of Dizzee Rascal.

At the time of writing, Duck Sauce have not revealed titles, release dates or any other information for their 2020 music.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

FOLLOW A-TRAK

Facebook: facebook.com/atrak

Instagram: instagram.com/atrak

Twitter: twitter.com/atrak

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/a-trak

Follow Armand Van Helden:

Facebook: facebook.com/armandvanhelden

Twitter: twitter.com/armandvanhelden

Instagram: instagram.com/armandvanhelden

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/armandvanhelden