Watch A-Trak Drop New Duck Sauce Song During What So Not B2B at MAKE IT RAIN

What So Not was among the Australian artists billed for a bushfire relief benefit called MAKE IT RAIN on January 29th, and his set became ground zero for the debut of a highly anticipated track. A-Trak appeared for an impromptu B2B, and he dropped "Smiley Face," his and Armand Van Helden's upcoming single as Duck Sauce.

The as-yet-unreleased song's big, orchestral strings and soulful vocal samples can be recognized from Duck Sauce's 2020 return teaser video. The clip captured last night reveals a new motif, however, giving the song distinctly more classic house appeal.

Duck Sauce had been a fixture of the EDM decade following the 2010 release of their smash hit, "Barbara Streisand." They faded from the limelight sometime around 2014, although both members have commanded impactful careers in electronic music both before and after the project.

Outside of new music, Duck Sauce have been revealed as headliners for the 2020 edition of Coachella Music & Arts Festival. Meanwhile, "Smiley Face" is due out Friday, January 31st.

