Madlib, Japanese Breakfast, Jungle Take Home 2022 Libera Awards: See the Full List of Winners

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has revealed the recipients of this year's Libera Awards, which honors the successes of the independent music community.

Held on June 16th, 2022, the ceremony celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Liberas with an in-person, ticketed gala at New York City's iconic Webster Hall. EDM.com proudly presented this year's Libera Award for Best Dance Record, nabbed by British electronic band jungle, whose Loving In Stereo album is a sultry rush of funk and soul.

American Association of Independent Music

Focusing on industry and advocacy awards, the night's pièce de résistance was the Independent Icon Award, won by renowned DJ and record producer Madlib. Revered for his seminal collaborations with the late MF DOOM, among other influential projects, Madlib's indelible contributions to hip-hop date back to the early 90s.

Another highlight came courtesy of veteran rapper Common, who was honored with the A2IM Humanitarian Award. The award commemorates work by a person, artist, or company "designed to better the world through the independent music community."

Madlib also performed live this year, among others, such as Grammy-nominated alt-pop outfit Japanese Breakfast, who swept the categories by taking home the Record of the Year, Best Alternative Rock Record, Creative Packaging and Marketing Genius for her album Jubilee.

You can read the full list of winners below.

Libera Awards 2022 Winners

Record of the year: Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Self-released record of the year: Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love (Cautious Clay)

Video of the year: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (Domino Recording Co.)

Label of the year (big) (tie): Mom + Pop Music; Matador Records

Label of the year (medium): Sacred Bones Records

Label of the year (small): Oh Boy Records

A2IM humanitarian award: Common

Best alternative rock record: Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Best Americana record: Madi Diaz – History of a Feeling (ANTI-)

Best blues record (tie): Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying (Single Lock Records); Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator Records)

Best classical record: Bryce Dessner, Australian String Quartet, Sydney Dance Company – Impermanence/Disintegration (37d03d)

Best country record: Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita (High Top Mountain Records / Thirty Tigers)

Best dance record: Jungle – Loving In Stereo (AWAL)

Best electronic record: 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – Before I Die (Ninja Tune)

Best folk/bluegrass record (tie): Hand Habits – Fun House (Saddle Creek); Jose Gonzalez – Local Valley (Mute)

Best heavy record: Deafheaven – Infinite Granite (Sargent House)

Best hip-hop/rap record: Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (AWAL)

Best jazz record: BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory (XL Recordings/Innovative Leisure)

Best Latin record: Helado Negro – Far In (4AD)

Best live/livestream act: Mdou Moctar – “Live at the Niger River”

Best outlier record: L’Rain – Fatigue (Mexican Summer)

Best pop record: Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive/[PIAS])

Best punk record: The Linda Lindas – “Racist, Sexist Boy” (Live at LA Public Library) (Epitaph)

Best R&B record: Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder (Ninja Tune))

Best reissue: Radiohead – Kid A Mnesia (XL Recordings)

Best rock record: IDLES – CRAWLER (Partisan Records)

Best spiritual record: Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Bela Fleck – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” (Single Lock Records)

Best sync usage: Phoebe Bridgers – “I Know the End” – Ep 106 Mare of Easttown (Dead Oceans)

Best world record: Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime (Matador Records)

Breakthrough artist/release: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue (Domino Recording Co.)

Creative packaging: Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Independent champion: Bandcamp

Marketing genius: Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)