Above & Beyond Celebrate 10 Years of "Group Therapy" With Remix Album

Above & Beyond are getting ready to honor their most iconic release in a huge way.

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since the legendary trance music trio dropped Group Therapy. Since then, we've seen them produce countless originals, remixes, and collaborative works all while reinforcing their position as one of the leading figures in trance music.

Longtime fans have kept the massively popular album that would go on to become the name of their long-running radio show in a special place in their hearts. In honor of this, Above & Beyond have called on some of their favorite dance music producers to reimagine some of their biggest tracks for an upcoming two-part remix album.

Some of the artists who've lent their talents are Oliver Heldens, Manila Killa, Braxton, Pretty Pink, Ilan Bluestone, and many more, alongside the trio themselves for good measure. Sadly not much is known about the upcoming remixes, so fans will have to exercise patience before release day.

Super-fans and vinyl aficionados will be excited to hear that the group are releasing a special edition, hand-numbered vinyl box set. Included in the release are art prints, a slipmat, and the original Group Therapy album to round out fans' collections.

10 Years of Group Therapy is slated for release on Friday, December 17th, 2021. You can pre-save the record and pre-order the collector's edition box set here.

