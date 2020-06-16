Above & Beyond to Release Coveted Single "Reverie" This Week

Above & Beyond snapped fans to attention with the group's latest release announcement for the track heard around the world. After playing it out at shows worldwide for many months, the trio has announced that their song "Reverie" featuring Zoë Johnston will finally be released this week.

The forthcoming single has the makings of what could easily be Above & Beyond's next hit. That formula starts with a dreamy vocal from tenured collaborator Johnston, whose lingering words delicately roll over the cascading tide of Above & Beyond's dependable club bass. Zoë Johnston has been a part of some of the trance trio's biggest contributions, including their sultry 2019 smash "Sahara Love" and the Grammy Award-nominated "We're All We Need."

According to live setlist aggregator 1001Tracklists, Above & Beyond first dropped "Reverie" during their show in Prague at the jam-packed O2 Arena. While it wasn't the only new song Above & Beyond tested out that night, the positive response elicited many more trials for the song on the road. Now the stadium-filling anthem has greater pent up demand than ever as it finally draws toward its imminent release.

You can pre-save Above & Beyond and Zoë Johnston's "Reverie," which drops this Friday, June 19th, here.

